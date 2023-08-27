Douglasville Douglas County carves slim margin over Atlanta Mays 48-42

By Sports Bot
33 minutes ago
Douglasville Douglas County eventually took victory away from Atlanta Mays 48-42 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

