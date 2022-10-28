ajc logo
X

Atlanta Hapeville Charter staggers Lithonia Miller Grove with resounding performance

Sports
By Sports Bot
19 minutes ago

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Atlanta Hapeville Charter did exactly that with a 30-7 win against Lithonia Miller Grove in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 27.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Josef Martinez reportedly not in Atlanta United’s plans8h ago

Credit: TNS

Weekend Predictions: Falcons and Georgia win, Georgia Tech beats spread
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things to know about Georgia Tech-Florida State
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons developing quarterback Desmond Ridder at their pace
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons developing quarterback Desmond Ridder at their pace
5h ago

Credit: AP

Former Falcon Matt Ryan surprised by Colts benching
The Latest

Trion mauls Rome Armuchee in strong effort
19m ago
Storm warning: Albany Monroe unleashes full fury on Columbus
19m ago
Atlanta The Howard catches fast wind, sails away from Dexter West Laurens
20m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

WSB-TV chief meteorologist Glenn Burns retiring after nearly 41 years at the station
6h ago
Answers to your questions about early and absentee voting in Georgia. From AJC's Mark...
15h ago
Mark Richt comes clean about Georgia’s ‘Gator Stomp’ win of 2007
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top