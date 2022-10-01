ajc logo
Dalton Coahulla Creek drums Chickamauga Gordon Lee with resounding beat

Sports
By Sports Bot
45 minutes ago

Dalton Coahulla Creek’s all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Chickamauga Gordon Lee during a 37-16 blowout on September 30 in Georgia football.

Dalton Coahulla Creek moved in front of Chickamauga Gordon Lee 7-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Colts’ offense jumped in front for a 17-3 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Colts got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-13 edge.

In recent action on September 16, Dalton Coahulla Creek faced off against Rossville Ridgeland and Chickamauga Gordon Lee took on Bremen on September 16 at Chickamauga Gordon Lee High School. For a full recap, click here.

