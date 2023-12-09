Cumming West Forsyth darts by Cumming South Forsyth

Cumming West Forsyth left no doubt on Friday, controlling Cumming South Forsyth from start to finish for a 51-28 victory in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Dec. 8.
The first quarter gave Cumming West Forsyth a 11-4 lead over Cumming South Forsyth.
The Wolverines fought to a 29-4 halftime margin at the War Eagles’ expense.
Momentum turned in the third quarter as Cumming South Forsyth climbed back to within 39-16.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Cumming West Forsyth and Cumming South Forsyth faced off on March 6, 2023 at Cumming South Forsyth High School.
In recent action on Dec. 1, Cumming South Forsyth faced off against Cumming North Forsyth.
