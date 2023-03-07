Tough tussle: Cumming West Forsyth breaks free from Cumming South Forsyth

Cumming West Forsyth weebled and wobbled, but wouldn’t fall down in earning a 15-8 victory against Cumming South Forsyth in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on March 6.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.
Editors' Picks
Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Credit: Jessica Cox/Bally Sports
The Latest