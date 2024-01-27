Cumming South Forsyth rides to cruise-control win over Alpharetta Denmark

Cumming South Forsyth scored early and often to roll over Alpharetta Denmark 71-49 on Jan. 26 in Georgia boys high school basketball.
Last season, Alpharetta Denmark and Cumming South Forsyth faced off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Cumming South Forsyth High School.
In recent action on Jan. 19, Alpharetta Denmark faced off against Suwanee Lambert and Cumming South Forsyth took on Hoschton Mill Creek on Jan. 15 at Cumming South Forsyth High School.
