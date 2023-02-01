Cumming North Forsyth ends the party for Gainesville

Gainesville was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Cumming North Forsyth prevailed 88-77 in Georgia boys basketball on January 31.
In recent action on January 17, Cumming North Forsyth faced off against Winder Apalachee. For more, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.
Editors' Picks
Credit: Photo courtesy Bailey Stockton
The Latest