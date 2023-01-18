Storm warning: Cumming North Forsyth rains down on Winder Apalachee

Cumming North Forsyth didn’t tinker with Winder Apalachee, scoring a 67-30 result in the win column in Georgia boys basketball action on January 17.
Cumming North Forsyth opened with a 19-7 advantage over Winder Apalachee through the first quarter.
The Raiders fought to a 42-16 half margin at the Wildcats’ expense.
Cumming North Forsyth breathed fire to a 60-22 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Raiders’ advantage was wide enough to weather the Wildcats’ 8-7 margin in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 10, Cumming North Forsyth faced off against Snellville Shiloh. For results, click here.
