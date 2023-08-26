Conyers Heritage builds initial momentum to defeat Ooltewah East Hamilton 28-23

Conyers Heritage grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 28-23 win against Ooltewah East Hamilton at Conyers Heritage High on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

Conyers Heritage drew first blood by forging a 28-14 margin over Ooltewah East Hamilton after the first quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second quarter.

Ooltewah East Hamilton drew within 28-20 in the third quarter.

The Hurricanes enjoyed a 3-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

