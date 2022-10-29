Barnesville Lamar County’s all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Roberta Crawford County during a 36-14 blowout during this Georgia football game.
Barnesville Lamar County drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Roberta Crawford County after the first quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.
Barnesville Lamar County stormed to a 36-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Eagles closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the final quarter.
In recent action on October 14, Barnesville Lamar County faced off against Temple and Roberta Crawford County took on Columbus Brookstone on October 14 at Roberta Crawford County High School. Click here for a recap
