Columbus Brookstone scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Roberta Crawford County

Columbus Brookstone opened with a 31-0 advantage over Roberta Crawford County through the first quarter.

The Cougars’ offense jumped in front for a 51-9 lead over the Eagles at halftime.

Columbus Brookstone breathed fire to a 57-9 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars and the Eagles each scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Columbus Brookstone and Roberta Crawford County faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Roberta Crawford County High School.

Recently on Sept. 29, Columbus Brookstone squared off with Mableton Whitefield in a football game.

