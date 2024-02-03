Sports

Cleveland White County collects victory over Jasper Pickens County

By Sports Bot
14 minutes ago

Cleveland White County pushed past Jasper Pickens County for a 64-47 win for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Jasper Pickens County High on Feb. 2.

Last time Jasper Pickens County and Cleveland White County played in a 71-53 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 26, Jasper Pickens County squared off with Dawsonville Dawson County in a basketball game.

