Boys Basketball Roundup – February 2, 2024

Atlanta Pace’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Atlanta Lovett 68-43 for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Atlanta Lovett High on Feb. 2.

In recent action on Jan. 29, Atlanta Pace faced off against Stockbridge.

Bloomingdale New Hampstead thwarts Savannah Islands’ quest

Bloomingdale New Hampstead grabbed an 81-62 victory at the expense of Savannah Islands on Feb. 2 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 26, Savannah Islands faced off against Brooklet Southeast Bulloch.

Cleveland White County collects victory over Jasper Pickens County

Cleveland White County pushed past Jasper Pickens County for a 64-47 win for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Jasper Pickens County High on Feb. 2.

Last time Jasper Pickens County and Cleveland White County played in a 71-53 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 26, Jasper Pickens County squared off with Dawsonville Dawson County in a basketball game.

Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli overcomes Newnan Heritage

Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli eventually beat Newnan Heritage 59-49 in Georgia boys basketball action on Feb. 2.

Last time Newnan Heritage and Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli played in a 51-48 game on Feb. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 25, Newnan Heritage faced off against Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli and Newnan Heritage took on Douglasville Heirway Christian on Jan. 27 at Newnan Heritage School.

Conyers Salem tops Harlem

Conyers Salem left no doubt on Friday, controlling Harlem from start to finish for an 81-50 victory on Feb. 2 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Douglas Coffee routs Ocilla Irwin County

Douglas Coffee dismissed Ocilla Irwin County by a 69-46 count in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 2.

Recently on Jan. 23, Douglas Coffee squared off with Statesboro in a basketball game.

Fairburn Landmark Christian squeezes past Atlanta McNair

Fairburn Landmark Christian posted a narrow 50-44 win over Atlanta McNair for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Feb. 2.

In recent action on Jan. 26, Atlanta McNair faced off against Decatur Columbia.

Fairburn Langston Hughes collects victory over Douglasville Douglas County

Fairburn Langston Hughes grabbed a 58-41 victory at the expense of Douglasville Douglas County during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Feb. 2.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Douglasville Douglas County faced off against Douglasville South Paulding and Fairburn Langston Hughes took on Carrollton on Jan. 27 at Fairburn Langston Hughes.

Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff slips past Gainesville Chestatee

Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff finally found a way to top Gainesville Chestatee 77-76 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 2.

Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff opened with a 25-24 advantage over Gainesville Chestatee through the first quarter.

The Bears and the War Eagles were deadlocked at 41-41 heading to the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff and Gainesville Chestatee locked in a 58-58 stalemate.

The Bears held on with a 19-18 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Jan. 23, Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff squared off with Gainesville East Hall in a basketball game.

Hamilton Harris County dominates Newnan Northgate

Hamilton Harris County unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Newnan Northgate 75-55 Friday on Feb. 2 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Hampton Dutchtown tacks win on Gray Jones County

Hampton Dutchtown handled Gray Jones County 70-50 in an impressive showing in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 2.

Hoschton Mill Creek dominates Lawrenceville Mountain View

Hoschton Mill Creek dominated from start to finish in an imposing 64-33 win over Lawrenceville Mountain View in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 2.

In recent action on Jan. 26, Hoschton Mill Creek faced off against Buford.

Ludowici Long County posts win at Savannah Calvary Day’s expense

Ludowici Long County eventually beat Savannah Calvary Day 75-56 during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Feb. 2.

Last time Savannah Calvary Day and Ludowici Long County played in a 53-47 game on Jan. 6, 2023.

Macon Southwest takes down Columbus Kendrick

Macon Southwest dominated Columbus Kendrick 57-21 in Georgia boys basketball action on Feb. 2.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Columbus Kendrick faced off against Columbus Jordan.

Savannah St. Andrew’s crushes St. Simons Island Frederica

Savannah St. Andrew’s unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off St. Simons Island Frederica 59-38 Friday in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 2.

Last season, Savannah St. Andrew’s and St. Simons Island Frederica squared off on Feb. 18, 2023 at St. Simons Island Frederica Academy.

Valdosta Lowndes records thin win against Richmond Hill

Valdosta Lowndes posted a narrow 56-52 win over Richmond Hill in Georgia boys basketball action on Feb. 2.

In recent action on Jan. 19, Valdosta Lowndes faced off against Richmond Hill and Valdosta Lowndes took on Valdosta on Jan. 27 at Valdosta Lowndes High School.

