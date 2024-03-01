BreakingNews
Crossover Day concludes
Sports

Brooklet Southeast Bulloch allows no points against Twin City Emanuel County Institute

May 18, 2013 McDonough - Mt. Paran catcher Will Schnure (left) and Mt. Paran pitcher Kyle Trammell (26) confer during game one of a double header at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough on Saturday, May 18, 2013. Eagle's Landing won the game one of a double header 5-1 over Mt. Paran. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

May 18, 2013 McDonough - Mt. Paran catcher Will Schnure (left) and Mt. Paran pitcher Kyle Trammell (26) confer during game one of a double header at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough on Saturday, May 18, 2013. Eagle's Landing won the game one of a double header 5-1 over Mt. Paran. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

A suffocating defense helped Brooklet Southeast Bulloch handle Twin City Emanuel County Institute 2-0 in Georgia high school baseball action on Feb. 29.

Check out our complete boys baseball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

University of Georgia students: United in grief, divided politically8h ago

Credit: AP

House, Senate both approve bill to delay partial government shutdown
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia House passes immigration enforcement bill after Athens killing
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Family of shooting victim announces lawsuit against RaceTrac near GSU
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Family of shooting victim announces lawsuit against RaceTrac near GSU
9h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Researchers say three companies own 11% of Atlanta’s rental houses
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Savannah Islands claims tight victory against Springfield Effingham County
1h ago
Madison Morgan County shuts out Swainsboro
1h ago
Louisville Jefferson County bests Lincolnton Lincoln County
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Fans trekking to Zoo Atlanta for a glimpse of last pandas in the U.S.
Watch: Monica Pearson interviews the chefs behind an Atlanta Michelin-star restaurant
15 things to do this weekend: barbecue and brunch festivals
15h ago