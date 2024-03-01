Boys Baseball Roundup – February 29, 2024

Brooklet Southeast Bulloch allows no points against Twin City Emanuel County Institute

A suffocating defense helped Brooklet Southeast Bulloch handle Twin City Emanuel County Institute 2-0 in Georgia high school baseball action on Feb. 29.

Colquitt Miller County darts by Blakely Early County

Colquitt Miller County left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Blakely Early County from start to finish for a 11-5 victory at Blakely Early County High on Feb. 29 in Georgia baseball action.

Covington Newton defense stifles Social Circle

A suffocating defense helped Covington Newton handle Social Circle 2-0 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on Feb. 29.

Cusseta Chattahoochee County earns stressful win over Buena Vista Marion County

Cusseta Chattahoochee County topped Buena Vista Marion County 9-7 in a tough tilt at Buena Vista Marion County High on Feb. 29 in Georgia baseball action.

Ellijay Gilmer defense stifles Rome Armuchee

A suffocating defense helped Ellijay Gilmer handle Rome Armuchee 12-0 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on Feb. 29.

Forsyth Mary Persons overwhelms Sharpsburg East Coweta

Forsyth Mary Persons unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Sharpsburg East Coweta 12-1 Thursday on Feb. 29 in Georgia baseball.

Louisville Jefferson County bests Lincolnton Lincoln County

Louisville Jefferson County’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Lincolnton Lincoln County 10-2 on Feb. 29 in Georgia baseball action.

Madison Morgan County shuts out Swainsboro

Madison Morgan County’s defense throttled Swainsboro, resulting in an 8-0 shutout for a Georgia high school baseball victory at Swainsboro High on Feb. 29.

Savannah Islands claims tight victory against Springfield Effingham County

Savannah Islands posted a narrow 4-2 win over Springfield Effingham County during this Georgia baseball game on Feb. 29.

