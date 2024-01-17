Boys Basketball Roundup – January 16, 2024

In recent action on Jan. 6, Tiger Rabun County faced off against Toccoa Stephens County.

Cumming West Forsyth darts by Gainesville East Forsyth

Cumming West Forsyth dominated Gainesville East Forsyth 94-74 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 16.

Cumming West Forsyth opened with a 26-17 advantage over Gainesville East Forsyth through the first quarter.

The Wolverines opened a slim 46-34 gap over the Broncos at halftime.

Cumming West Forsyth moved to a 70-56 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolverines held on with a 24-18 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Gainesville East Forsyth faced off against Gainesville North Hall.

Griffin Spalding delivers statement win over Dexter West Laurens

Griffin Spalding dominated Dexter West Laurens 82-44 in Georgia boys basketball action on Jan. 16.

Hinesville Bradwell Institute pockets slim win over Statesboro

Hinesville Bradwell Institute finally found a way to top Statesboro 57-49 at Hinesville Bradwell Institute on Jan. 16 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Hinesville Bradwell Institute a 26-14 lead over Statesboro.

The Tigers registered a 28-15 advantage at intermission over the Blue Devils.

Statesboro drew within 45-36 in the third quarter.

The Blue Devils rallied with a 13-12 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Tigers prevailed.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Statesboro faced off against Swainsboro.

Homer Banks County bests Lilburn Providence Christian

Homer Banks County recorded a big victory over Lilburn Providence Christian 84-43 on Jan. 16 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 9, Lilburn Providence Christian faced off against Athens and Homer Banks County took on Roswell Fellowship Christian on Jan. 5 at Roswell Fellowship Christian School.

Macon Georgia Tattnall Square pockets slim win over Macon Mt. de Sales

Macon Georgia Tattnall Square finally found a way to top Macon Mt. de Sales 58-50 for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Macon Mt. De Sales Academy on Jan. 16.

Portal sprints past Darien Mcintosh

Portal eventually beat Darien Mcintosh 57-44 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 16.

Savannah Bethesda overcomes Beaufort Academy in seat-squirming affair

Savannah Bethesda finally found a way to top Beaufort Academy 60-56 in a South Carolina boys basketball matchup on Jan. 16.

Last time Beaufort Academy and Savannah Bethesda played in a 55-45 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

Soperton Treutlen overcomes Hazlehurst Jeff Davis

Soperton Treutlen knocked off Hazlehurst Jeff Davis 51-34 for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Jan. 16.

Thomaston Upson-Lee pushes over Forsyth Mary Persons

Thomaston Upson-Lee handed Forsyth Mary Persons a tough 67-55 loss at Forsyth Mary Persons High on Jan. 16 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Thomasville Thomas County prevails over Cairo

Thomasville Thomas County recorded a big victory over Cairo 65-23 during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Jan. 16.

Recently on Jan. 10, Cairo squared off with Norman Park Colquitt County in a basketball game.

