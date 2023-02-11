X
Beaufort Academy sprints past Savannah Bethesda

Sports
By Sports Bot
52 minutes ago

No quarter was granted as Beaufort Academy blunted Savannah Bethesda’s plans 55-45 on February 10 in South Carolina boys high school basketball action.

Recently on January 30, Savannah Bethesda squared off with Estill Patrick Henry in a basketball game. For results, click here.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

