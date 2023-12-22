Boys Basketball Roundup – December 21, 2023

Recently on Dec. 7, Augusta Curtis Baptist squared off with Ehrhardt Andrew Jackson in a basketball game.

Benton Marshall County barely beats Atlanta Douglass

Benton Marshall County topped Atlanta Douglass 65-56 in a tough tilt in a Kentucky boys basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

Recently on Dec. 16, Atlanta Douglass squared off with Newnan Northgate in a basketball game.

Danielsville Madison County overcomes Anderson Pendleton

Danielsville Madison County pushed past Anderson Pendleton for a 66-50 win in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

Last season, Danielsville Madison County and Anderson Pendleton squared off on Dec. 21, 2022 at Danielsville Madison County High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Danielsville Madison County faced off against Elberton Elbert County.

Evans Greenbrier bests South Aiken

Evans Greenbrier scored early and often to roll over South Aiken 79-57 for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Dec. 21.

The last time Evans Greenbrier and South Aiken played in a 55-49 game on Dec. 22, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Evans Greenbrier faced off against Martinez Augusta Christian and South Aiken took on Augusta ARC on Dec. 12 at South Aiken High School.

Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff routs McDonough

Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from McDonough 67-35 on Dec. 21 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 15, McDonough faced off against Lancaster.

Hogansville Callaway edges past Hamilton Harris County in tough test

Hogansville Callaway topped Hamilton Harris County 50-45 in a tough tilt in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 12, Hamilton Harris County faced off against LaGrange Troup County and Hogansville Callaway took on Fairburn Landmark Christian on Dec. 15 at Hogansville Callaway High School.

Jasper Pickens County thwarts Adairsville’s quest

Jasper Pickens County eventually beat Adairsville 50-37 on Dec. 21 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 15, Jasper Pickens County squared off with Dahlonega Lumpkin County in a basketball game.

Jonesboro New Faith Christian dominates Chicago Butler

Jonesboro New Faith Christian unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Chicago Butler 88-62 Thursday at Jonesboro New Faith Christian Academy on Dec. 21 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Lawrenceville Mountain View edges past Loganville Walnut Grove in tough test

Lawrenceville Mountain View posted a narrow 59-56 win over Loganville Walnut Grove during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Dec. 21.

Recently on Dec. 16, Lawrenceville Mountain View squared off with Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian in a basketball game.

McDonough prevails over Blythewood

McDonough earned a convincing 62-41 win over Blythewood during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 15, McDonough faced off against Lancaster.

Morrow holds off Fairburn Landmark Christian

Morrow topped Fairburn Landmark Christian 64-62 in a tough tilt for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Dec. 21.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Fairburn Landmark Christian faced off against Hogansville Callaway.

Pineville edges past Flowery Branch Lanier Christian in tough test

Pineville posted a narrow 70-62 win over Flowery Branch Lanier Christian in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 21.

Pleasant Grove tops Garden City Groves

Pleasant Grove pushed past Garden City Groves for an 87-76 win at Garden City Groves High on Dec. 21 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Stone Mountain Redan slips past Lithonia

Stone Mountain Redan finally found a way to top Lithonia 55-47 in Georgia boys basketball on Dec. 21.

Wytheville George Wythe survives overtime against Flowery Branch Lanier Christian

Wytheville George Wythe topped Flowery Branch Lanier Christian in a 75-68 overtime thriller in Georgia boys basketball on Dec. 21.

