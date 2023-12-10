Danielsville Madison County narrowly defeats Elberton Elbert County

47 minutes ago

Danielsville Madison County notched a win against Elberton Elbert County 53-43 for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Elberton Elbert County High on Dec. 9.

Recently on Nov. 28, Elberton Elbert County squared off with Athens in a basketball game.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

