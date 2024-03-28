Boys Baseball Roundup – March 27, 2024

Acworth Allatoona slips past North Atlanta

Acworth Allatoona finally found a way to top North Atlanta 3-2 in Georgia high school baseball action on March 27.

In recent action on March 13, North Atlanta faced off against Atlanta Marist and Acworth Allatoona took on Woodstock Etowah on March 13 at Woodstock Etowah High School.

Alpharetta Denmark edges past Milton in tough test

Alpharetta Denmark finally found a way to top Milton 3-1 for a Georgia high school baseball victory at Milton High on March 27.

In recent action on March 14, Milton faced off against Cumming South Forsyth and Alpharetta Denmark took on Suwanee Lambert on March 18 at Suwanee Lambert High School.

Cumming West Forsyth squeezes past Suwanee Lambert

Cumming West Forsyth finally found a way to top Suwanee Lambert 7-6 on March 27 in Georgia baseball.

Last season, Suwanee Lambert and Cumming West Forsyth squared off on March 8, 2023 at Cumming West Forsyth High School.

In recent action on March 18, Suwanee Lambert faced off against Alpharetta Denmark and Cumming West Forsyth took on Cumming South Forsyth on March 18 at Cumming West Forsyth High School.

Cusseta Chattahoochee County allows no points against Preston Webster County

Defense dominated as Cusseta Chattahoochee County pitched a 9-0 shutout of Preston Webster County for a Georgia high school baseball victory at Preston Webster County High on March 27.

Recently on March 23, Cusseta Chattahoochee County squared off with Monticello Jasper County in a baseball game.

Douglasville Alexander edges past Dallas East Paulding in tough test

Douglasville Alexander finally found a way to top Dallas East Paulding 3-2 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 27.

Douglasville Douglas County bests Fairburn Langston Hughes

Douglasville Douglas County controlled the action to earn an impressive 17-7 win against Fairburn Langston Hughes in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 27.

In recent action on March 20, Fairburn Langston Hughes faced off against Douglasville South Paulding and Douglasville Douglas County took on Douglasville New Manchester on March 20 at Douglasville Douglas County High School.

Gainesville East Forsyth claims victory against Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff

Gainesville East Forsyth eventually beat Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff 8-4 at Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff High on March 27 in Georgia baseball action.

Recently on March 21, Gainesville East Forsyth squared off with Gainesville Chestatee in a baseball game.

Homer Banks County outlasts Commerce East Jackson

Homer Banks County grabbed a 7-4 victory at the expense of Commerce East Jackson in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 27.

Recently on March 14, Commerce East Jackson squared off with Athens in a baseball game.

Marietta Pope dominates Roswell in convincing showing

Marietta Pope dominated from start to finish in an imposing 8-2 win over Roswell on March 27 in Georgia baseball.

Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian claims victory against Marietta Kell

Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian knocked off Marietta Kell 5-2 for a Georgia high school baseball victory on March 27.

Rome Armuchee rides to cruise-control win over Rome Coosa

Rome Armuchee unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Rome Coosa 10-2 Wednesday in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 27.

In recent action on March 14, Rome Armuchee faced off against Rome Darlington.

Sharpsburg East Coweta allows no points against Smyrna Campbell

Sharpsburg East Coweta’s defense throttled Smyrna Campbell, resulting in a 6-0 shutout in Georgia high school baseball on March 27.

Suwanee Peachtree Ridge shuts out Lilburn Berkmar

A suffocating defense helped Suwanee Peachtree Ridge handle Lilburn Berkmar 21-0 in Georgia high school baseball action on March 27.

Recently on March 20, Suwanee Peachtree Ridge squared off with Norcross Meadowcreek in a baseball game.

