Suwanee Lambert holds off Cumming West Forsyth

By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Suwanee Lambert nabbed it to nudge past Cumming West Forsyth 2-1 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 8.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

