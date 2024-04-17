Boys Baseball Roundup – April 16, 2024

Alma Bacon County defeats Quitman Brooks County

Alma Bacon County dismissed Quitman Brooks County by a 16-1 count at Quitman Brooks County High on April 16 in Georgia baseball action.

Recently on April 5, Quitman Brooks County squared off with Ocilla Irwin County in a baseball game.

Bremen defense stifles Adairsville

Defense dominated as Bremen pitched a 1-0 shutout of Adairsville on April 16 in Georgia baseball action.

In recent action on April 4, Bremen faced off against Chickamauga Gordon Lee.

Cochran Bleckley County defense stifles Swainsboro

A suffocating defense helped Cochran Bleckley County handle Swainsboro 1-0 for a Georgia high school baseball victory at Swainsboro High on April 16.

Recently on April 9, Cochran Bleckley County squared off with Dublin in a baseball game.

Columbus Jordan defense stifles Columbus Spencer

Defense dominated as Columbus Jordan pitched a 10-0 shutout of Columbus Spencer in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 16.

Dahlonega Lumpkin County escapes close call with Peachtree Corners Wesleyan

Dahlonega Lumpkin County posted a narrow 3-2 win over Peachtree Corners Wesleyan in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 16.

In recent action on April 9, Dahlonega Lumpkin County faced off against Jasper Pickens County.

Homer Banks County overwhelms Blairsville Union County

Homer Banks County raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 7-1 win over Blairsville Union County in Georgia high school baseball on April 16.

In recent action on April 8, Blairsville Union County faced off against Commerce East Jackson.

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian defense stifles Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian’s defense throttled Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian, resulting in a 1-0 shutout during this Georgia baseball game on April 16.

Recently on April 8, Kennesaw North Cobb Christian squared off with South Atlanta in a baseball game.

Lakeland Lanier County dominates Pearson Atkinson County in convincing showing

Lakeland Lanier County dominated Pearson Atkinson County 10-2 on April 16 in Georgia baseball action.

Recently on April 10, Pearson Atkinson County squared off with Pelham in a baseball game.

Leesburg Lee County holds off Norman Park Colquitt County

Leesburg Lee County posted a narrow 4-3 win over Norman Park Colquitt County in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 16.

Recently on April 12, Leesburg Lee County squared off with Warner Robins Houston County in a baseball game.

Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. prevails over Atlanta The Galloway

It was a tough night for Atlanta The Galloway which was overmatched by Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. in this 15-2 verdict.

In recent action on April 10, Atlanta The Galloway faced off against Atlanta The Paideia and Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. took on Johns Creek Mount Pisgah Christian on April 10 at Johns Creek Mount Pisgah Christian.

Locust Grove dominates McDonough Union Grove

Locust Grove left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling McDonough Union Grove from start to finish for an 8-3 victory in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 16.

Recently on April 10, McDonough Union Grove squared off with Hampton Dutchtown in a baseball game.

Norcross Meadowcreek sprints past Athens Cedar Shoals

Norcross Meadowcreek handed Athens Cedar Shoals a tough 13-10 loss for a Georgia high school baseball victory on April 16.

Roswell Fellowship Christian rides to cruise-control win over Athens

Roswell Fellowship Christian dominated Athens 9-4 on April 16 in Georgia baseball.

In recent action on April 5, Athens faced off against Covington Alcovy.

Shellman Southwest Georgia STEM Charter grinds out close victory over Cuthbert Randolph Clay

Shellman Southwest Georgia STEM Charter finally found a way to top Cuthbert Randolph Clay 9-8 for a Georgia high school baseball victory on April 16.

In recent action on April 11, Shellman Southwest Georgia STEM Charter faced off against Edison Pataula Charter.

Woodstock River Ridge delivers statement win over Cartersville

Woodstock River Ridge left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Cartersville from start to finish for a 7-2 victory in Georgia high school baseball action on April 16.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.