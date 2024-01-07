Boys Basketball Roundup – January 5, 2024

Atlanta Drew Charter handed KIPP Atlanta Collegiate a tough 42-25 loss in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Bloomingdale New Hampstead defeats Brooklet Southeast Bulloch

Bloomingdale New Hampstead’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Brooklet Southeast Bulloch 67-47 at Brooklet Southeast Bulloch High on Jan. 5 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Brooklet Southeast Bulloch faced off against Statesboro and Bloomingdale New Hampstead took on Greer on Dec. 22 at Greer High School.

Cochran Bleckley County survives for narrow win over Warner Robins Houston County

Cochran Bleckley County finally found a way to top Warner Robins Houston County 63-60 for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Jan. 5.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Warner Robins Houston County faced off against Perry and Cochran Bleckley County took on Anderson Pendleton on Dec. 27 at Cochran Bleckley County High School.

Covington Eastside tacks win on Flowery Branch

Covington Eastside earned a convincing 80-41 win over Flowery Branch in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Flowery Branch faced off against Gainesville Chestatee and Covington Eastside took on Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park on Dec. 30 at Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park.

Covington Newton delivers statement win over Snellville South Gwinnett

Covington Newton raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 43-23 win over Snellville South Gwinnett during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Jan. 5.

Danielsville Madison County grinds out close victory over Gainesville East Hall

Danielsville Madison County finally found a way to top Gainesville East Hall 73-70 for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Jan. 5.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Gainesville East Hall faced off against Gainesville North Hall and Danielsville Madison County took on Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park on Dec. 29 at Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park.

Douglasville Alexander secures a win over Douglasville Douglas County

Douglasville Alexander collected a solid win over Douglasville Douglas County in a 45-35 verdict in Georgia boys basketball action on Jan. 5.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Douglasville Douglas County faced off against LaGrange Troup County.

Gainesville East Forsyth overwhelms Athens Cedar Shoals

Gainesville East Forsyth unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Athens Cedar Shoals 55-25 Friday on Jan. 5 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Gray Jones County earns stressful win over Hampton Dutchtown

Gray Jones County posted a narrow 32-30 win over Hampton Dutchtown on Jan. 5 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Hephzibah earns solid win over Conyers Salem

Hephzibah handed Conyers Salem a tough 58-45 loss in Georgia boys basketball on Jan. 5.

Recently on Dec. 30, Conyers Salem squared off with Hampton in a basketball game.

Hinesville Liberty County dominates Savannah Christian

Hinesville Liberty County raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 50-21 win over Savannah Christian on Jan. 5 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Homer Banks County overwhelms Roswell Fellowship Christian

Homer Banks County scored early and often to roll over Roswell Fellowship Christian 67-36 for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Roswell Fellowship Christian High on Jan. 5.

Lithonia Arabia Mountain overcomes Chamblee Charter

Lithonia Arabia Mountain pushed past Chamblee Charter for a 65-48 win in Georgia boys basketball on Jan. 5.

Martinez Augusta Christian exhales after close call with Columbia Cardinal Newman

Martinez Augusta Christian finally found a way to top Columbia Cardinal Newman 61-59 in a South Carolina boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Last season, Martinez Augusta Christian and Columbia Cardinal Newman faced off on Feb. 25, 2023 at Martinez Augusta Christian School.

Norcross tops Lawrenceville Discovery

Norcross raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-25 win over Lawrenceville Discovery in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 5.

Richmond Hill overcomes Valdosta in seat-squirming affair

Richmond Hill topped Valdosta 41-37 in a tough tilt for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Valdosta High on Jan. 5.

Rome Model outlasts Temple to earn OT victory

Rome Model used overtime to slip past Temple 76-67 for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Temple High on Jan. 5.

Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic records thin win against Roswell

Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic posted a narrow 43-36 win over Roswell for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Jan. 5.

Recently on Dec. 29, Roswell squared off with Vienna James Madison in a basketball game.

Savannah Calvary Day overcomes Ludowici Long County in seat-squirming affair

Savannah Calvary Day posted a narrow 53-51 win over Ludowici Long County in Georgia boys basketball action on Jan. 5.

Last season, Savannah Calvary Day and Ludowici Long County squared off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Ludowici Long County High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Ludowici Long County faced off against Canton Sequoyah and Savannah Calvary Day took on Mount Pleasant Lucy G. Beckham on Dec. 29 at Mount Pleasant Lucy G. Beckham High School.

Savannah Country Day pockets slim win over Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Prep

Savannah Country Day topped Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Prep 54-49 in a tough tilt during this South Carolina boys high school basketball game on Jan. 5.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Prep faced off against Monroe George Walton.

Stockbridge dominates Hampton

Stockbridge rolled past Hampton for a comfortable 77-22 victory for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Jan. 5.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Hampton faced off against Conyers Salem.

Suwanee Peachtree Ridge survives for narrow win over Suwanee North Gwinnett

Suwanee Peachtree Ridge posted a narrow 67-63 win over Suwanee North Gwinnett during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Jan. 5.

Recently on Dec. 23, Suwanee Peachtree Ridge squared off with Atlanta Lovett in a basketball game.

