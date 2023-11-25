Blackshear Pierce County’s speedy start jolts Roswell Fellowship Christian

Blackshear Pierce County scored early and often in a 49-17 win over Roswell Fellowship Christian at Blackshear Pierce County High on Nov. 24 in Georgia football action.
Blackshear Pierce County opened with a 21-3 advantage over Roswell Fellowship Christian through the first quarter.
The Bears’ offense stormed in front for a 35-10 lead over the Paladins at the intermission.
Blackshear Pierce County charged to a 42-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 49-17.
In recent action on Nov. 11, Blackshear Pierce County faced off against Macon The Academy for Classical Education and Roswell Fellowship Christian took on Stone Mountain Redan on Nov. 11 at Roswell Fellowship Christian School.
