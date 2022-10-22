McRae Telfair County dismantles Alamo Wheeler County in convincing manner

Wins don’t come more convincing than the way McRae Telfair County put away Alamo Wheeler County 35-13 on October 21 in Georgia football action.
McRae Telfair County opened with a 21-0 advantage over Alamo Wheeler County through the first quarter.
Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.
Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 28-7.
Conditioning showed as the Trojans outscored the Bulldogs 7-6 in the fourth quarter.
