Augusta Westside earns narrow win over North Augusta

Augusta Westside finally found a way to top North Augusta 59-58 during this South Carolina boys high school basketball game on Dec. 9.

North Augusta showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-12 advantage over Augusta Westside as the first quarter ended.

Had this been a prize fight, the Yellow Jackets would’ve earned the judge’s decision at intermission, with a 30-26 lead on the Patriots.