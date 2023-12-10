Augusta Westside earns narrow win over North Augusta

Augusta Westside finally found a way to top North Augusta 59-58 during this South Carolina boys high school basketball game on Dec. 9.
North Augusta showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-12 advantage over Augusta Westside as the first quarter ended.
Had this been a prize fight, the Yellow Jackets would’ve earned the judge’s decision at intermission, with a 30-26 lead on the Patriots.
North Augusta enjoyed a 51-45 lead over Augusta Westside to start the fourth quarter.
The Yellow Jackets had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Patriots won the session and the game with a 14-7 performance.
