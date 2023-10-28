Atlanta Therrell dominates Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian

Atlanta Therrell moved in front of Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers opened a giant 20-3 gap over the Eagles at halftime.

Atlanta Therrell thundered to a 27-9 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian faced off against Social Circle and Atlanta Therrell took on KIPP Atlanta Collegiate on Oct. 13 at Atlanta Therrell High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.