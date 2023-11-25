Adel Cook records thin win against Decatur Columbia

Adel Cook topped Decatur Columbia 23-20 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 24.
Adel Cook opened with a 6-0 advantage over Decatur Columbia through the first quarter.
The Hornets’ offense darted in front for a 20-8 lead over the Eagles at halftime.
Decatur Columbia drew within 23-14 in the third quarter.
The Eagles rallied in the final quarter, but the Hornets skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
In recent action on Nov. 11, Adel Cook faced off against Sandersville Washington County and Decatur Columbia took on Athens on Nov. 11 at Decatur Columbia High School.
