Week 2 Friday night roundups

No. 9-ranked Calhoun got its season back on track with a 40-18 victory over Class 3A’s Carver-Atlanta Friday night in the Great Atlanta Bash, pulling away from the No. 3-ranked Panthers with key plays on both sides of the ball.

After forcing a Calhoun three-and-out on the opening drive, Carver was first on the board with a touchdown pass from senior quarterback Adam Sheely to Taurin Kemp. Calhoun responded with a 22-yard connection between Trey Townsend and Emaree Winston for a 7-6 lead, which the Yellow Jackets grew early in the second quarter with Caden Williams’ 46-yard touchdown run following Bryant Arnold’s interception off a tipped Sheely pass. Lataious Stepp Jr’s 81-yard rushing score provided an answer for Carver shortly after, but Calhoun quickly added touchdowns on a Townsend keeper and a pick-six from Arnold for a 28-12 edge.

Just before the break, Stepp seemed poised to score again when he took a direct snap on a fake punt nearly the full length of the field, but junior Kameron Penny chased him down to tackle him out of bounds at the 1-yard line with an expired clock to keep all the momentum with Calhoun.

The Yellow Jackets maintained control in the second half, getting a blocked punt and recovery from Sager Quinn and Montaze Byrd, respectively; a field goal, another Townsend-to-Winston touchdown connection on the final play of the third, then a safety early in the fourth. Stepp found the end zone once more for Carver with three minutes remaining to bring the score to its final tally.

Calhoun will host Creekview next week in its home opener.

The AJC will have writers at Kell vs. Allatoona, Brookwood vs. Walton and Norcross vs. Mill Creek. Follow the link to see Todd Holcomb’s Friday Night Wrap or see the Friday recaps below and Thursday recaps at the bottom of the file.

Class 7A

Carrollton 49, South Paulding 0

The No. 5-ranked Trojans got their first win of the season in a 49-0 rout of visiting South Paulding out of Class 6A. Quarterback Julian Lewis had a pair of touchdown passes in both the first and second quarters, and Kimauri Farmer added two rushing scores for a 42-0 advantage at the break. Messiah Satterwhite found the end zone in the fourth for the game’s final points.

Marietta 20, West Forsyth 19 (OT)

The host Blue Devils came out on top of a dramatic overtime matchup with West Forsyth to get their first victory of the season — and become the first program in Cobb County to reach 600 wins. Marietta elected to go for it on 4th-and-goal from two yards out late in regulation with a 13-13 tie on the board, but the Wolverine defense kept the Blue Devils out of the end zone. With less than a minute remaining, quarterback Max Walraven broke free for a 49-yard run, then followed up Foster Orris’ 9-yard gain with a 10-yard pass to Orris at the Marietta 29-yard line. Alex Whiteside intercepted Walraven on the next play, however, and the game went into overtime. McCravy and Brandon Rosado connected on the first play for a Marietta touchdown, and after converting on 4th-and-3, West Forsyth answered with an Orris score. The Wolverines went for the win, and the two-point conversion was no good.

Colquitt County 47, Stockbridge 27

The second-ranked Packers briefly trailed in the opening frame of their Week 2 matchup with Stockbridge before scoring 24 unanswered points en route to a 47-27 victory. Quarterback Neko Fann and Ny’Quavion Carr connected for four touchdowns, including three in the first half, and Colquitt County also got a pair of field goals from Brett Fitzgerald and rushing scores from Dennis Ramsey and Day’Shawn Brown.

Class 6A

Class 5A

Clarke Central 38, Oconee County 31

No. 10 Clarke Central hung on at home in a back-and-forth game against Class 3A Oconee County. On its final drive, Oconee County advanced the ball inside the Clarke Central 10-yard line with under a minute to play, but Clarke County forced an incomplete pass on fourth down from the 17 and then took a knee to run out the clock. Clarke Central took a 38-21 lead in the fourth quarter after Corey Watkins Jr. had a 1-yard touchdown rush, his second short touchdown run of the game, before Oconee County rallied with 10 straight points. Also for the Gladiators, Kendrick Curry had a 30-yard touchdown rush; Chase Berrong threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Jackson; and Bartez Gillespie Jr. had a 64-yard punt return for a score. Cooper Evans added a 32-yard field goal in the second quarter to give Clarke Central a 24-14 lead at halftime.

Greater Atlanta Christian 36, Lovett 13

Greater Atlanta Christian took a quick 14-0 advantage thanks to a pair of first-quarter touchdown runs by Gianlucca Tiberia, and the visitors never looked back throughout a road victory over Lovett. The Spartans led 23-7 at halftime and 29-13 going into the fourth quarter before a Gold Chyrack scoring scamper put the game away. Greater Atlanta Christian also got a 72-yard touchdown pass from Jack Stanton to Xavier Daisy in addition to three field goals by Brandon Beckham.

Cartersville 24, Jonesboro 13

Visiting Jonesboro got two defensive scores in the second half to cut the Cartersville lead from 21-0 to 21-13, but Ryan Johnson’s fourth-quarter field goal kept the Purple Hurricanes on top. No. 5 Cartersville was ahead of Class 6A Jonesboro 14-0 in the first quarter after quarterback Nate Russell threw touchdowns to Kendrick Price and Jamauri Brice. Baylon Long had a short rushing touchdown in the third quarter to bring the score to 21-0.

Class 4A

Pace Academy 33, Westminster 31

Maddox Crawford scored on a 2-yard quarterback keeper with 43 seconds remaining to lead Pace Academy past Westminster in a back-and-forth thriller. The Knights led 21-7 in the first quarter before Westminster quarterback Michael Buhay led a charge by the visitors. Buhay had two touchdown runs — one from 60 yards out — and threw a 55-yard scoring strike to Brand Morgan. The Wildcats took a 28-27 lead in the third quarter on a touchdown run by Wade Penn before extending their advantage to 31-27 in the fourth thanks to a 49-yard field goal from Will Simpson. However, the Knights responded with a winning drive that culminated in Crawford’s touchdown. Pace Academy also got TDs from Zach Logan, Cooper Williams, Terrence Kiel and Jordan Burns.

Class 3A

Adairsville 21, Cherokee Bluff 7

Leading 7-0, Ethan Blome scored on a 2-yard run with two minutes left in the first quarter to give Adairsville a 14-0 lead. Jonathan Gough scored on a 5-yard with eight minutes left in the third quarter to expand the margin. Kaden Thompson scored on a 2-yard run with three minutes left in the third quarter to cut into the lead for Cherokee Bluff but the Bears ran out of time.

Lumpkin County 44, Union County 27

Senior running back Mason Sullens rushed for four touchdowns – including a 55-yarder with 1:35 left in the game -- to lead Lumpkin past Union County. Lumpkin was nursing a 24-20 lead with 6:49 left in the game before taking control in the fourth quarter.

In other 3A games – Carver-Columbus defeated Spencer 21-0, leading 8-0 at the end of the first quarter and 14-0 at the half. … Long County led 22-0 at the half in a 38-0 victory over Tattnall County. … No. 7 Stephens County led 14-0 at the half in a 35-0 romp of Class A Division I No. 3 Rabun County. … Sandy Creek led 28-0 at the half on the way to a 41-7 victory over Greenwood. … Upson County outscored Lamar County 24-0 in the second quarter to build a lead that Lamar County could not overcome on the way to a 38-7 victory. … Dougherty led 20-0 at the half in a romp of Randolph-Clay. The Trojans added two touchdowns in the third quarter to put the game away. …

Class 2A

Class A Division I

Prince Avenue Christian 42, Nashville Christian 0

Georgia Tech-commit quarterback Aaron Philo passed for three touchdowns and rushed for two to lead the Wolverines past Nashville Christian. After facing out-of-state opponents on the road in the first two weeks of the season, Prince Avenue will play Athens Academy at home on Friday.

Metter 17, Emanuel County Institute 10

Corey Donaldson returned a fumble 85-yards for a touchdown with six minutes left in the third quarter to put Metter up 17-0 before the Tigers held on through the final minutes. Fidel Esquival kicked a 23-yard field goal to put Metter up with two minutes left in the first quarter. Rodrigus Kelley caught a 13-yard touchdown pass to give Metter a 10-0 lead with nine minutes left in the first half. Emanuel converted a 31-yard touchdown run with two minutes left in the third quarter and a 34-yard field goal in the fourth quarter but couldn’t manage to overcome the deficit.

Class A Division II

Portal 44, Twiggs County 0

Portal led 15-0 after the first quarter and 38-0 at the half on the way to a 44-0 victory over Twiggs County at home. Samari McBride scored on a 20-yard touchdown run. Chase Smith added a 5-yard touchdown run. Elijah Coleman scored a 5-yard touchdown run. Coleman also passed to Amir Jackson (2pt conversion) and Charles McNeal (9-yard touchdown pass). Jackson added a 58-yard touchdown run. Brian McQueen passed for a touchdown to Coleman (60 yards) to put the game away.

In other Class A games – Temple led 7-0 after the first quarter and 14-7 at the half before expanding the margin with a 13-0 effort in the third quarter to beat Christian Heritage 41-13. … St. Francis led 15-0 at halftime on the way to a 42-7 victory over Landmark Christian. … Bleckley built a 21-7 lead after the first quarter before holding on for a 34-20 victory over Wilcox County. … Lake Oconee Academy led 20-0 at halftime in a rout of Towns County. … Bacon County led 16-7 after the first quarter before expanding the margin to a 30-7 victory over Screven County...

Recaps from Thursday

Class 4A

Troup County 50, Hardaway 0

Senior Taeo Todd had seven carries for 69 yards and three touchdowns and was 5-for-5 passing for 91 yards and two touchdowns to lead Troup past Hardaway. Senior Logan Sinkfield and junior Jaquaveon Kennedy each scored on a run for the Tigers. Sinkfield had three carries for 69 yards and a touchdown while Tyreon Smith had one carry for a touchdown.

Howard 56, Central-Macon 0

Sophomore Terrence Brown and seniors Cam Taylor and Tybien Smith each scored a rushing touchdown to lead Howard past local-rival Central-Macon. Jaiden Lucas and Jaylon Johnson, both juniors, and freshman Jaylen Brown each caught a touchdown pass. Taylor was 2-for-3 passing for 23 yards and two touchdowns while Deon Williams was 3-for-5 passing for 22 yards and one touchdown.

Class 3A

Savannah Christian 56, Islands 14

Junior Zo Smalls had six carries for 87 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Raiders past Islands. Sophomore Blaise Thomas and junior Kenry Wall each scored a rushing touchdown. Thomas was 6-for-6 passing for 113 yards and two touchdowns, one each to Wall and Jamari McIvory. Jayden Sutton and Devon Deleon each scored on runs for Islands.