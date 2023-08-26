Mill Creek 27, Norcross 13

Tasked with replacing so many pieces from a Class 7A state championship team from a year ago, Mill Creek head coach Josh Lovelady said the first few weeks of the 2023 season are about his team finding its identity.

After their first win against North Gwinnett on Aug. 19, the Hawks knew they could expect another big season from senior running back Cam Robinson.

Robinson crossed the 200-yard mark for the second week in a row on Friday against Norcross, but another threat in the backfield emerged in junior Daniel Smith.

Robinson ran 26 times for 201 yards and a score, and Smith spelled him with 11 carries for 126 yds and two touchdowns as the Hawks defeated an experienced Norcross team 27-13 at Mill Creek Community Stadium.

With Norcross trying to cut into a 20-7 lead in the third quarter, Robinson fumbled in the red zone. The Hawks recovered it, but they needed an offensive boost from someone to put the game away. That came early in the fourth quarter from Smith as he broke loose for a 60-yard touchdown to put the Hawks up by three scores.

“It’s a good one-two punch,” Lovelady said. “Daniel’s earned the right to be that change-up guy, and on a hot night like this, we’ve got to have a couple of backs who can come in there. Being able to have multiple backs in there and not have to change the play calls is huge.”

Norcross didn’t go away, however. Dillon Mohammed, one of two quarterbacks the Blue Devils utilize, found Alex Garnett in the end zone for a 37-yard score to make it a two-score game. The extra point was blocked, but the Blue Devils looked to have momentum when the Hawks fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Norcross recovered it at the Hawks’ 37-yard line.

Mill Creek’s defense stood tall and sacked Mohammed on the first play for a 9-yard loss, and the Blue Devils turned it over on downs, allowing Mill Creek to run out the clock.

The Norcross quarterback tandem of Mohammed and AJ Watkins was difficult to prepare for, Lovelady said. The Blue Devils played the majority of the second half with Mohammed taking snaps and Watkins playing wideout.

“It was a lot of preparation during the week,” Lovelady said. “I told Coach Maloof that two-quarterback system is tough. Not only do you have two quarterbacks, but both of them are on the field. It was difficult for us to scheme up.”

Watkins finished 5 of 9 passing for 51 yards and caught six passes for 48 yards. Mohammed was 12 of 19 for 124 yards and a touchdown.

Mill Creek only threw nine passes, but the rushing attack was more than enough as the Hawks ran for more than 300 yards.

“I think it’s going to take three or four games to find our identity,” Lovelady said. “We’ve got a lot of athleticism, but a lot of our skill guys are playing both ways. I think we’re leaning on the offensive line and our running backs.”

NHS—0|0|7|6|--|13

MC — 7|3|10|7|--|27

First Quarter

MC — Cam Robinson 5 yd TD (Brady Lane kick)

Second Quarter

MC — Lane 37 field goal

Third Quarter

MC — Daniel Smith 15 run (Lane kick)

MC — Lane 29 field goal

NHS — Kevin Maven-Winchester 3 run (Jack Rouille kick)

Fourth Quarter

MC — Smith 60 run (Lane kick)

NHS — Alex Garnett 37 pass from Dillon Mohammed (kick blocked)