Walton 63, Brookwood 15

It was a new week with the same results for the Walton Raiders on Friday at Raider Valley.

Hosting the No. 10 Brookwood Broncos in their home opener, the Raiders won 63-15. It marked the second straight game they handily defeated a ranked opponent from Region 5-7A and likely booted them from the polls as a result. Last week in the Kell-Hunter Classic, they beat then-No. 9 Grayson 49-27.

More significantly, the Raiders set a school record for points scored, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Raiders, ranked No. 4 in 7A out of Region 5, move to 2-0 on the season. They scored touchdowns six of their first seven possessions, led 35-0 at halftime and outscored the Broncos 28-8 in the third quarter to force a fourth-quarter running clock.

“I feel like we’re in a really good spot right now,” Raiders coach Daniel Brunner said. “We’ve just got to keep getting better, week in and week out. If we just keep patting ourselves on the back because we’re playing good games and live on last week’s joy, we’re going to be in trouble. It’s all about staying focused on what we do, and this group has shown extreme focus, which has been amazing.”

Raiders quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski was 22 of 27 passing for 266 yards and three touchdowns to no interceptions. He threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Cameran Loyd, and Wyatt Sonderman had five catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns.

Tyson McCrary had a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown and when the Broncos punted after their ensuing drive, Christian Farrell returned it 71-yards to make it 56-0 with 2:22 left in the third quarter.

The Broncos (1-1) were held to 260 yards of offense. Between two quarterbacks, they were 5-for-20 passing for 72 yards. Their two touchdowns came after the Raiders removed their starters. They were led by Cam French’s 117 rushing yards on eight carries, including an 89-yard touchdown late in the third quarter, the Broncos’ first points of the game.

Next week, Brookwood hosts Collins Hill in a region crossover matchup, and Walton is on bye. The Raiders next play Sept. 8 at 6A’s Pope.

Brookwood 0 0 8 7 — 15

Walton 14 21 28 0 — 63

W — Makari Bodiford 10 run (Sebastian Banai kick)

W — Wyatt Sonderman 3 pass from Jeremy Hecklinski (Banai kick)

W — Bodiford 9 run (Banai kick)

W — Cameran Loyd 49 pass from Hecklinski (Banai kick)

W — Austin Williams 1 run (Banai kick)

W — Sonderman 10 pass from Hecklinski (Banai kick)

W — Tyson McCrary 30 INT return (Banai kick)

W — Christian Ferrell 71 punt return (Banai kick)

B — Cam French 89 run (Braden Tyson run)

W — Kaeden Gilstrap 47 run (Banai kick)