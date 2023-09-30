Roswell 29, Blessed Trinity 19

No. 9 Hornets in line for 2nd straight region title

High School Sports Blog
By
1 hour ago
X

The visiting Roswell Hornets rallied, then pulled away late, behind running back Nykahi Davenport, and beat crosstown rivals Blessed Trinity 29-19 on Friday in a game that may have determined Region 7-6A’s champion.

The No. 9 Hornets (5-1, 2-0 in 7-6A) trailed 19-14 after three quarters, but Synkwan Smith scored touchdowns on a 25-yard reception with 8:12 remaining, and an 8-yard run with 2:39 remaining. Though Davenport’s lone touchdown opened the game’s scoring in the first quarter, he rushed for 111 yards on five carries in the fourth, with runs of 20, 35 and 48 yards, which quickly reversed field position and set up both of Smith’s scores.

Davenport, a senior, finished with 190 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

“(Blessed Trinity) kept on getting tired, so we kept pounding the ball and our offensive line was giving a good push,” Davenport said. “I was getting great holes and I just hit them.”

Last year when the Hornets beat Blessed Trinity 41-10 at Roswell, it marked the first time these schools had played despite being a mile apart from each other since Blessed Trinity opened in 2001.

It also clinched the Hornets a region championship, and may have done so again. They won their Region 7 opener last week 56-0 over Johns Creek, and host Lassiter (1-4, 1-0) next week.

“We feel like we’re jelling tremendously,” said Hornets senior quarterback KJ Smith, who threw from 184 yards and two touchdowns, and had runs of 30 and 23 yards. “We’ve bounced back from the (loss to Milton) a couple of weeks ago, and we just keep fighting, keep battling and try to finish. It’s great. We’re playing amazing. "

Dylan Williams was the Hornets’ leading receiver with 99 yards and a touchdown on five catches. Nolan Slaughter’s interception with two minutes remaining sealed the win.

The Titans (4-2, 1-1) took a 13-7 lead in the second quarter, and a 19-14 lead in the third, but failed to maintain them due to penalties and struggles in the kicking game, where they missed an extra point and a field goal.

The Titans were led by Ahmontae Pitts, who had 158 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, and Zyon McKenzie, who had eight receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown. They travel to Pope (0-5, 0-1) next week.

Roswell 7 7 0 15 — 29

Blessed Trinity 10 3 6 0 — 19

R — Nykahi Davenport 70 run (Brett Gonda kick)

B — Ahmontae Pitts 52 run (Noah Godhard kick)

B — Godhard 24 FG

B — Godhard 22 FG

R — Dylan Williams 4 pass from KJ Smith (Gonda kick)

B — Zyon McKenzie 11 pass from Brooks Goodman (kick failed)

R — Synkwan Smith 25 pass from Smith (Ethan Gurela pass from Smith)

R — Smith 8 run (Gonda kick)

About the Author

Follow Adam Krohn on twitter

Adam Krohn has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2013. His beats include Class 2A football and basketball, and all classifications of lacrosse. He writes a weekly feature throughout the school year.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

UPDATE
Federal judge sends four Trump defendants back to Fulton County court4h ago

Credit: Tia Mitchell

Biden White House puts up outdoor birthday card, candles for Jimmy Carter
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

TRAVEL ALERT
TSA warns government shutdown could bring long wait times at airports
8h ago

Credit: Screenshot from Fulton County Superio

First Trump co-defendant pleads guilty in Fulton election case
5h ago

Credit: Screenshot from Fulton County Superio

First Trump co-defendant pleads guilty in Fulton election case
5h ago

Credit: AP

Las Vegas police arrest man in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 shooting death
9h ago
The Latest

Newton 31, Grayson 27
7m ago
Week 7 Friday night roundups
13m ago
Week 7 high school scoreboard: Big wins by Newton, Mary Persons
37m ago
Featured

GHSA expected to approve NIL deals for athletes Monday
12h ago
Jimmy Carter birthday weekend: How Georgia is celebrating
8h ago
An arrest in death of Tupac Shakur: Key facts about the case and the rapper
9h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top