Roswell 29, Blessed Trinity 19

The visiting Roswell Hornets rallied, then pulled away late, behind running back Nykahi Davenport, and beat crosstown rivals Blessed Trinity 29-19 on Friday in a game that may have determined Region 7-6A’s champion.

The No. 9 Hornets (5-1, 2-0 in 7-6A) trailed 19-14 after three quarters, but Synkwan Smith scored touchdowns on a 25-yard reception with 8:12 remaining, and an 8-yard run with 2:39 remaining. Though Davenport’s lone touchdown opened the game’s scoring in the first quarter, he rushed for 111 yards on five carries in the fourth, with runs of 20, 35 and 48 yards, which quickly reversed field position and set up both of Smith’s scores.

Davenport, a senior, finished with 190 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

“(Blessed Trinity) kept on getting tired, so we kept pounding the ball and our offensive line was giving a good push,” Davenport said. “I was getting great holes and I just hit them.”

Last year when the Hornets beat Blessed Trinity 41-10 at Roswell, it marked the first time these schools had played despite being a mile apart from each other since Blessed Trinity opened in 2001.

It also clinched the Hornets a region championship, and may have done so again. They won their Region 7 opener last week 56-0 over Johns Creek, and host Lassiter (1-4, 1-0) next week.

“We feel like we’re jelling tremendously,” said Hornets senior quarterback KJ Smith, who threw from 184 yards and two touchdowns, and had runs of 30 and 23 yards. “We’ve bounced back from the (loss to Milton) a couple of weeks ago, and we just keep fighting, keep battling and try to finish. It’s great. We’re playing amazing. "

Dylan Williams was the Hornets’ leading receiver with 99 yards and a touchdown on five catches. Nolan Slaughter’s interception with two minutes remaining sealed the win.

The Titans (4-2, 1-1) took a 13-7 lead in the second quarter, and a 19-14 lead in the third, but failed to maintain them due to penalties and struggles in the kicking game, where they missed an extra point and a field goal.

The Titans were led by Ahmontae Pitts, who had 158 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, and Zyon McKenzie, who had eight receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown. They travel to Pope (0-5, 0-1) next week.

Roswell 7 7 0 15 — 29

Blessed Trinity 10 3 6 0 — 19

R — Nykahi Davenport 70 run (Brett Gonda kick)

B — Ahmontae Pitts 52 run (Noah Godhard kick)

B — Godhard 24 FG

B — Godhard 22 FG

R — Dylan Williams 4 pass from KJ Smith (Gonda kick)

B — Zyon McKenzie 11 pass from Brooks Goodman (kick failed)

R — Synkwan Smith 25 pass from Smith (Ethan Gurela pass from Smith)

R — Smith 8 run (Gonda kick)