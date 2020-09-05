Lanier 5, Dutchtown 0

It was a good defensive night for both teams, as they limited the opposition’s offenses throughout the game. Both teams had chances, but could not convert touchdowns.

Lanier drove to the 13 in the second quarter when Mancilla missed the first time. Dutchtown got to the 24 before halftime and turned it over on downs.

Lanier gambled on a fake punt midway in the third quarter, but came up empty and gave Dutchtown good field position. The Bulldogs, aided by a pass interference penalty and a personal foul, drove it all the way to the Lanier 10. But on first down the ball was snapped past quarterback Arendez Fedd and covered at the 21. Dutchtown ended up missing on fourth-and-26, overthrowing a long pass in the end zone.

“We had some drive killers and shot ourselves in the foot, a few times,” coach Clifford Fedd said. “We had a little mojo, got the ball down there, but we had a holding penalty, a bad snap … shot ourselves in the foot. But we’ll work on those things and get better.”

Lanier’s scoring drive began with 7:47 remaining and started at the 42. The key play on the drive was a fourth-down conversion pass that went from quarterback Andrew Blackford to Braylon Alexander, who fought for the 5 yards needed to move the sticks. The Longhorns advanced the ball to the 14, where Mancilla put his leg to work.

Dutchtown still had plenty of time, but misfortune struck again. A holding call set them back on first down and another holding call was assessed on second down. On third down the ball was whistled past Fedd, who curled on the ball for a safety.

“Our defense held it together tonight,” Blackford said. “We were struggling on offense and they made sure they made enough plays to get the lead and win.”

From there Lanier was able to field the free kick and run out the clock.

“We’ll be fine. A lot to work on,” said Lanier coach Korey Mobbs. “Dutchtown has a quality squad and we’re just excited about the victory.”