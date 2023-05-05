X

GHSA soccer state championship updates from Friday

High School Sports Blog
By Najeh Wilkins, Score Atlanta
May 5, 2023

The GHSA soccer state championships take place from Tuesday to Friday at McEachern in Powder Springs, Duluth High School in Duluth and Mercer University in Macon.

Follow the links to see the recaps from Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday or see the Friday results below.

Class 6A

Girls -- Roswell 2, Marist 0

A pair of goals from its two underclassmen led Roswell past Marist for its first state title in program history. Freshman Maya Misawa scored with 35:55 left in the second half and sophomore Rachel Phifer followed by scoring a goal five seconds later to help push the Lady Hornets to a 2-0 lead they never relinquished. Marist came into the state championship as the defending state champion in 4A but moved up to 6A because of reclassification. The Lady War Eagles were seeking their 12th title in program history, but Roswell pulled off an improbable run handing Marist its first loss of the season. Roswell was the No. 4 seed entering the playoffs and produced four shutouts in their five playoff games.

Boys -- Lassiter, River Ridge

Class 7A

Girls -- Denmark 0 (4), Walton 0 (2)

After a scoreless match in regulation, penalty kicks decided the fate for the 7A girls championship between Walton and Denmark. The Lady Danes won 4-2 in a penalty kicks shootout that helped deliver their first state title in program history. During its run to the championship, Denmark was led by senior Jordyn Crosby who scored 23 goals this season. The Lady Danes defeated Kennesaw Mountain 3-0, Norcross 5-2, Richmond Hill 4-0, and Campbell 1-0 this postseason. Walton was seeking to win its second ever state championship and first since 1993. Before the loss the Lady Raiders were on an eight-game winning streak, outscoring opponents by four goals a game.

Boys-- Walton, Lambert

