GHSA soccer state championship updates from Friday

Girls -- Roswell 2, Marist 0

A pair of goals from its two underclassmen led Roswell past Marist for its first state title in program history. Freshman Maya Misawa scored with 35:55 left in the second half and sophomore Rachel Phifer followed by scoring a goal five seconds later to help push the Lady Hornets to a 2-0 lead they never relinquished. Marist came into the state championship as the defending state champion in 4A but moved up to 6A because of reclassification. The Lady War Eagles were seeking their 12th title in program history, but Roswell pulled off an improbable run handing Marist its first loss of the season. Roswell was the No. 4 seed entering the playoffs and produced four shutouts in their five playoff games.