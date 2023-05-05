GHSA soccer state championship updates from Thursday

Boys -- Johnson-Gainesville 4, Westminster 2

Defending-champion Johnson-Gainesville enjoyed an early 2-0 lead and weathered a game-tying run from 14-time champion Westminster to secure the program’s third state title after winning championships in 2018 and last season. Junior forward Edgar Vazquez scored the go-ahead goal with 14:23 left in regulation and senior midfielder Jorge Sandoval notched the final goal as time expired. Vazquez scored with 36:18 left in the first half to put Johnson up 1-0. Sophomore forward Daniel Trujillo extended the lead with a goal at 23:58 for Johnson. Westminster found momentum from a goal from junior midfielder Campbell Henn with 22:20 left in the first half. Early in the second half, Westminster senior defender Noah Cooney scored to tie the match. Westminster won its 14 championships from 1966 to 2019, but have fallen short each season since.

Class 5A

Girls -- Chamblee 9, Greenbrier 0

Each team entered the 5A championship match wanting its first state championship and Chamblee’s offensive onslaught overwhelmed Greenbrier as the Bulldogs enjoyed a stress-free waltz into the history books. Junior forward Solai Washington scored four goals to lead the Bulldogs. Washington scored with 5:24 left in the first half and then completed the second-half hattrick with goals with 29:52, 9:32 and 7:39 left in the match. Junior Kara Croone (30:30 1st), junior Ansley Harrison (23:57 1st), sophomore Alessandra Washington (14:53 1st) and senior Cameron Pfau (26:28, 18:36 2nd) added goals.

Boys -- Dalton 2, Midtown 0

After going scoreless in regulation, two overtime goals from sophomore forward Luis Favela lifted Dalton past Midtown and to the program’s seventh state championship. Dalton won its first championship in 2003 and since 2013, the Catamounts won state championships in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2021. Midtown was trying for the team’s first-ever state title after an unprecedented run through the playoff bracket with victories over Kell 3-1, Clarke Central 5-0, McIntosh 2-0 and Centennial 1-0 in the semifinals.