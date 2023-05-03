X

GHSA soccer state championship updates from Tuesday

High School Sports Blog
18 minutes ago

The GHSA soccer state championships take place from Tuesday to Friday at McEachern in Powder Springs, Duluth High School in Duluth and Mercer University in Macon.

See the results below.

Class A Division II

Girls

Aquinas 5, Towns County 2 (2OT)

Three goals from senior captain Caroline Jackson proved the difference for Aquinas as it secured the program’s first-ever state championship at McEachern in Powder Springs. Aquinas held a 1-0 halftime lead before outlasting Towns County in two overtime periods. The Fightin’ Irish opened scoring on a penalty kick from Jackson at the 23:48 mark of the first half to take the lead. Towns County senior midfielder Sarah Shook scored with 17:55 left in the second half to tie the match. Junior midfielder Landry Washington’s goal with 4:57 left gave Aquinas a 2-1 lead but Towns County responded with a goal from senior Alana Stowers with 2:44 remaining to tie the match and force overtime. Jackson scored with 5:40 left in the overtime period to give Aquinas the 3-2 lead and Elle Morris scored with 8:50 left in the second overtime period to extend the lead. Jackson’s goal with 1:25 left in the match secured the victory. Towns County was trying for the team’s first-ever title.

Class A Division I

Girls

Mount Vernon 3, Paideia 1

Two goals from senior Taylor Keller helped lead Mount Vernon to its first-ever state championship in the A Division I championship game at Mercer University in Macon. Paideia junior Eva-Jean Young scored on an assist from Alessia Sacchi with 25:57 left in the first half to take the lead, but the Pythons could manage no more offensive production. Mount Vernon tied the game on a goal from senior Taylor Keller with 13:56 left in the first half. The Mustangs made every second count, scoring with :02 seconds left in the first half on a goal from sophomore Eden Wassersug to take a 2-1 lead. Keller scored again to secure the victory with 1:42 left in the second half. Paideia was trying for the program’s fourth championship after winning in 2000, 2001 and 2013.

