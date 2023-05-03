GHSA soccer state championship updates from Tuesday

Three goals from senior captain Caroline Jackson proved the difference for Aquinas as it secured the program’s first-ever state championship at McEachern in Powder Springs. Aquinas held a 1-0 halftime lead before outlasting Towns County in two overtime periods. The Fightin’ Irish opened scoring on a penalty kick from Jackson at the 23:48 mark of the first half to take the lead. Towns County senior midfielder Sarah Shook scored with 17:55 left in the second half to tie the match. Junior midfielder Landry Washington’s goal with 4:57 left gave Aquinas a 2-1 lead but Towns County responded with a goal from senior Alana Stowers with 2:44 remaining to tie the match and force overtime. Jackson scored with 5:40 left in the overtime period to give Aquinas the 3-2 lead and Elle Morris scored with 8:50 left in the second overtime period to extend the lead. Jackson’s goal with 1:25 left in the match secured the victory. Towns County was trying for the team’s first-ever title.

Class A Division I

Girls

Mount Vernon 3, Paideia 1

Two goals from senior Taylor Keller helped lead Mount Vernon to its first-ever state championship in the A Division I championship game at Mercer University in Macon. Paideia junior Eva-Jean Young scored on an assist from Alessia Sacchi with 25:57 left in the first half to take the lead, but the Pythons could manage no more offensive production. Mount Vernon tied the game on a goal from senior Taylor Keller with 13:56 left in the first half. The Mustangs made every second count, scoring with :02 seconds left in the first half on a goal from sophomore Eden Wassersug to take a 2-1 lead. Keller scored again to secure the victory with 1:42 left in the second half. Paideia was trying for the program’s fourth championship after winning in 2000, 2001 and 2013.