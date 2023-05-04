GHSA soccer state championship updates from Wednesday

Fellowship Christian showed its depth on way to the program’s second state championship and first since 2016 and two goals from freshman forward Kelly Rodman highlighted Fellowship’s offensive attack. After a scoreless first half, the Paladins found scoring from four different players in the 5-1 victory over Athens Academy in the 2A championship match. Junior midfielder Rachel Williamson put Fellowship up 1-0 with 39:26 left in the match. Senior ClaraJane Williams scored with 34:05 left to pull the match even but Fellowship found momentum and kept it. Rodman scored with 29:15 left to give the Paladins the lead, which they would expand, for good. Freshman midfielder Ally Hardin scored with 24:34 left to extend the lead and junior midfielder Avery Paulson scored with 12:29 left to push the lead to 4-1. Rodman scored again with 9:53 left to secure the victory. Athens Academy was trying for the program’s first state championship.

Boys -- Tattnall County 3, Providence Christian 2

Two second-half goals from sophomore midfielder Yajir Estrada, including the game-winning score, proved critical after Tattnall County trailed 2-0 early in the second half. The Warriors weathered the Storm and overcame the two-goal deficit to win the program’s first state championship. After a scoreless first half, Providence Christian went up on a goal from senior midfielder August Larson with 38:48 left in regulation. Junior forward Vincent Maraschiello scored with 36:48 left to put the Storm up 2-0. Estrada scored his first goal with 34:31 left in the match to cut into the lead. Senior striker Albert Ovalle tied the game with 23:54 left, gaining momentum for Tattnall County. Estrada’s game-winner came with 14:@8 left in the match, forcing Tattnall’s defense to keep Providence Christian at bay to secure the victory. Providence was trying for the program’s first state championship.

Class 3A

Girls -- Oconee County 3, Bremen 1

Oconee County relied on two goals from Kylie Wilson on the way to the program’s first state championship. Bremen took the early lead on a goal from senior midfielder Danilyn Sheats with 37:57 left in the first half. Oconee County senior midfielder Perrin Pennington tied the game with 29:48 left in the match. Wilson, a junior forward, scored her first goal with 28:57 left in the match to give the Warriors at 2-1 lead. She found the goal again with 18:58 left in the match to put Oconee County up 2-1 and secure the victory. Bremen was trying for the team’s first state championship.

Boys -- Coahulla Creek 1, Oconee County 0

In a defensive battle where neither team could find a rhythm on offense, Coahulla Creek needed both of the scoreless regulation periods and one overtime period to find offensive production and win the program’s second state championship. A goal from sophomore midfielder/defender Cruz Barcenas with 1:13 left in the first overtime period proved the difference for Coahulla Creek. The Colts previously won the 3A state championship in 2021. Oconee County was trying for the team’s second state title and first since 2019.