Football, softball and volleyball scores from Thursday

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
30 minutes ago
Football

Columbia 12, Washington 8

Lakeside-DeKalb 24, Forest Park 0

Manchester 54, Columbus 3

Midtown 30, Northview 12

Miller Grove 33, Douglass 28

Mundy’s Mill 41, Riverdale 2

Northside-Columbus 42, Hardaway 0

Spalding 41, Fayette County 0

Washington-Wilkes 48, Glenn Hills 0

Softball

Academy For Classical Education 21, Central-Macon 0

Alcovy 24, Morrow 0

Arabia Mountain 18, M. L. King 2

Banks County 6, Jasper County 5

Banks County 7, Jasper County 1

Bethlehem Christian 9, Heritage School-Newnan 1

Bleckley County 4, East Laurens 2

Blessed Trinity 4, Westminster 0

Bremen 4, Pepperell 1

Buford 17, Central Gwinnett 0

Cairo 17, Hardaway 0

Cairo 19, Hardaway 1

Carrollton 6, Cartersville 4

Chapel Hill 17, Tri-Cities 0

Chattahoochee 8, Centennial 3

Chattooga 1, Pepperell 0

Cherokee 6, Walton 5

Columbus 15, Dougherty 0

Columbus 15, Dougherty 0

Dade County 6, Dalton 4

Dawson County 10, Union County 2

Decatur 7, Chamblee 4

Denmark 5, West Forsyth 2

Druid Hills 6, Lithonia 2

Forest Park 28, Mundy’s Mill 10

Georgia Military 4, Lake Oconee Academy 3

Harlem 6, Briarwood Academy 2

Houston County 19, Northside-Warner Robins 0

Houston County 22, Northside-Warner Robins 0

Kell 2, Cambridge 0

Kennesaw Mountain 15, Osborne 0

Lakeside-DeKalb 11, Southwest DeKalb 2

Lamar County 5, Crawford County 2

Landmark Christian 17, McNair 0

Landmark Christian 22, McNair 1

Lassiter 10, Roswell 2

Lee County 5, Veterans 2

Lithia Springs 16, Jackson-Atlanta 1

Lovett 7, Hampton 6

Marist 17, South Cobb 0

Mill Creek 16, Dacula 1

Mt. Paran Christian 16, KIPP Atlanta Charter 0

Mt. Paran Christian 17, KIPP Atlanta Charter 0

Newnan 15, Langston Hughes 0

North Cobb 12, Wheeler 1

North Forsyth 11, Lanier 3

North Gwinnett 17, Duluth 0

North Springs 8, Greater Atlanta Christian 4

Northgate 7, Harris County 5

Northside-Columbus 4, Pike County 0

Northwest Whitfield 14, Southeast Whitfield 3

Paulding County 13, Douglas County 5

Peachtree Ridge 10, Norcross 0

Pelham 6, Westover 0

Perry 19, Howard 0

Pope 11, Sprayberry 3

Prince Avenue 7, Morgan County 4

Putnam County 19, Butler 2

River Ridge 4, Creekview 3

Rockmart 14, Fannin County 2

Sonoraville 3, Heritage-Catoosa 0

St. Pius X 7, Dunwoody 6

Stockbridge 12, Pace Academy 0

Taylor County 4, Marion County 0

Thomson 15, Laney 0

Trion 14, Darlington 1

Whitewater 3, Trinity Christian 1

Woodward Academy 12, Lovejoy 0

Volleyball

Archer 2, Jackson County 0

Blessed Trinity 3, Sprayberry 0

Cartersville 2, Armuchee 0

Cartersville 2, Model 0

Centennial 2, Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 0

Crisp County 2, Taylor County 0

Cross Creek 2, Hephzibah 0

Davidson Fine Arts 2, Butler 0

Davidson Fine Arts 2, Washington County 0

Elite Scholars Academy 2, Hapeville 0

Galloway School 2, King’s Ridge 0

Holy Innocents’ 2, Fellowship Christian 0

Kell 2, Milton 1

Mary Persons 2, First Presbyterian 1

Milton 2, North Cobb Christian 0

Morrow 2, Hapeville 0

Mt. Paran Christian 2, Holy Innocents’ 0

Pope 3, Roswell 1

Putnam County 2, Westside-Augusta 0

Social Circle 3, Greene County 0

Banks County 2, East Hall 0

Banks County 2, West Hall 0

Brookwood 2, Woodstock 1

Cherokee 2, North Forsyth 0

Davidson Fine Arts 2, Westminster Christian Academy 1

Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Eagle’s Landing 0

Elite Scholars Academy 2, Columbia 0

Forest Park 3, Banneker 0

Holy Innocents’ 2, North Springs 0

Howard 2, Peach County 1

Jackson County 3, Madison County 0

Jackson-Atlanta 2, KIPP Atlanta Charter 0

Johnson-Gainesville 2, Washington County 0

Kell 2, Lumpkin County 0

Lakeside-Evans 2, South Aiken, SC 1

Model 2, Unity Christian 0

Norcross 2, Cambridge 0

Norcross 2, West Forsyth 0

North Augusta, SC 2, Grovetown 0

North Gwinnett 2, Mountain View 0

Northview 2, Discovery 0

Northview 2, Wesleyan 0

Pickens 2, Chattooga 1

Pike County 2, Griffin 0

Pike County 2, Upson-Lee 0

Pope 2, Buford 1

Pope 2, North Cobb 0

Putnam County 2, Laney 0

Riverwood 2, Holy Innocents’ 0

South Forsyth 2, Collins Hill 0

South Forsyth 2, Loganville 0

Westminster 2, Forsyth Central 0

Westminster 2, Kell 0

Whitefield Academy 2, North Atlanta 0

Whitefield Academy 2, Walker 0

