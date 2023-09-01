Football, softball and volleyball scores from Thursday

Football
Columbia 12, Washington 8
Lakeside-DeKalb 24, Forest Park 0
Manchester 54, Columbus 3
Midtown 30, Northview 12
Miller Grove 33, Douglass 28
Mundy’s Mill 41, Riverdale 2
Northside-Columbus 42, Hardaway 0
Spalding 41, Fayette County 0
Washington-Wilkes 48, Glenn Hills 0
Softball
Academy For Classical Education 21, Central-Macon 0
Alcovy 24, Morrow 0
Arabia Mountain 18, M. L. King 2
Banks County 6, Jasper County 5
Banks County 7, Jasper County 1
Bethlehem Christian 9, Heritage School-Newnan 1
Bleckley County 4, East Laurens 2
Blessed Trinity 4, Westminster 0
Bremen 4, Pepperell 1
Buford 17, Central Gwinnett 0
Cairo 17, Hardaway 0
Cairo 19, Hardaway 1
Carrollton 6, Cartersville 4
Chapel Hill 17, Tri-Cities 0
Chattahoochee 8, Centennial 3
Chattooga 1, Pepperell 0
Cherokee 6, Walton 5
Columbus 15, Dougherty 0
Dade County 6, Dalton 4
Dawson County 10, Union County 2
Decatur 7, Chamblee 4
Denmark 5, West Forsyth 2
Druid Hills 6, Lithonia 2
Forest Park 28, Mundy’s Mill 10
Georgia Military 4, Lake Oconee Academy 3
Harlem 6, Briarwood Academy 2
Houston County 19, Northside-Warner Robins 0
Kell 2, Cambridge 0
Kennesaw Mountain 15, Osborne 0
Lakeside-DeKalb 11, Southwest DeKalb 2
Lamar County 5, Crawford County 2
Landmark Christian 17, McNair 0
Lassiter 10, Roswell 2
Lee County 5, Veterans 2
Lithia Springs 16, Jackson-Atlanta 1
Lovett 7, Hampton 6
Marist 17, South Cobb 0
Mill Creek 16, Dacula 1
Mt. Paran Christian 16, KIPP Atlanta Charter 0
Newnan 15, Langston Hughes 0
North Cobb 12, Wheeler 1
North Forsyth 11, Lanier 3
North Gwinnett 17, Duluth 0
North Springs 8, Greater Atlanta Christian 4
Northgate 7, Harris County 5
Northside-Columbus 4, Pike County 0
Northwest Whitfield 14, Southeast Whitfield 3
Paulding County 13, Douglas County 5
Peachtree Ridge 10, Norcross 0
Pelham 6, Westover 0
Perry 19, Howard 0
Pope 11, Sprayberry 3
Prince Avenue 7, Morgan County 4
Putnam County 19, Butler 2
River Ridge 4, Creekview 3
Rockmart 14, Fannin County 2
Sonoraville 3, Heritage-Catoosa 0
St. Pius X 7, Dunwoody 6
Stockbridge 12, Pace Academy 0
Taylor County 4, Marion County 0
Thomson 15, Laney 0
Trion 14, Darlington 1
Whitewater 3, Trinity Christian 1
Woodward Academy 12, Lovejoy 0
Volleyball
Archer 2, Jackson County 0
Blessed Trinity 3, Sprayberry 0
Cartersville 2, Armuchee 0
Cartersville 2, Model 0
Centennial 2, Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 0
Crisp County 2, Taylor County 0
Cross Creek 2, Hephzibah 0
Davidson Fine Arts 2, Butler 0
Davidson Fine Arts 2, Washington County 0
Elite Scholars Academy 2, Hapeville 0
Galloway School 2, King’s Ridge 0
Holy Innocents’ 2, Fellowship Christian 0
Kell 2, Milton 1
Mary Persons 2, First Presbyterian 1
Milton 2, North Cobb Christian 0
Morrow 2, Hapeville 0
Mt. Paran Christian 2, Holy Innocents’ 0
Pope 3, Roswell 1
Putnam County 2, Westside-Augusta 0
Social Circle 3, Greene County 0
Banks County 2, East Hall 0
Banks County 2, West Hall 0
Brookwood 2, Woodstock 1
Cherokee 2, North Forsyth 0
Davidson Fine Arts 2, Westminster Christian Academy 1
Eagle’s Landing Christian 2, Eagle’s Landing 0
Elite Scholars Academy 2, Columbia 0
Forest Park 3, Banneker 0
Holy Innocents’ 2, North Springs 0
Howard 2, Peach County 1
Jackson County 3, Madison County 0
Jackson-Atlanta 2, KIPP Atlanta Charter 0
Johnson-Gainesville 2, Washington County 0
Kell 2, Lumpkin County 0
Lakeside-Evans 2, South Aiken, SC 1
Model 2, Unity Christian 0
Norcross 2, Cambridge 0
Norcross 2, West Forsyth 0
North Augusta, SC 2, Grovetown 0
North Gwinnett 2, Mountain View 0
Northview 2, Discovery 0
Northview 2, Wesleyan 0
Pickens 2, Chattooga 1
Pike County 2, Griffin 0
Pike County 2, Upson-Lee 0
Pope 2, Buford 1
Pope 2, North Cobb 0
Putnam County 2, Laney 0
Riverwood 2, Holy Innocents’ 0
South Forsyth 2, Collins Hill 0
South Forsyth 2, Loganville 0
Westminster 2, Forsyth Central 0
Westminster 2, Kell 0
Whitefield Academy 2, North Atlanta 0
Whitefield Academy 2, Walker 0
