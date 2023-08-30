4 Questions with Rome quarterback Reece Fountain

Today’s interviewee is Rome senior quarterback Reece Fountain, whose team will play No. 5 Carrollton of Class 7A on Friday night. Rome is ranked No. 7 in Class 6A. Fountain, a four-year starter, has thrown for 6,725 yards and 60 touchdowns in his career and has offers from Georgia Southern, Samford, Jacksonville State and others.

1. Why is the Carrollton game a big one, and what’s it like when you face a team with an elite quarterback such as Ju Ju Lewis [who is committed to Southern Cal]? “Rome-Carrollton is a huge rivalry. Both programs are big-time programs. I have a ton of respect for Coach [Joey] King and the Carrollton program. ... We have faced some of the best quarterbacks in the state since I have been here. Air Noland, Ju Ju, A.J. Swann, M.J. Morris, Sam Horn. I’ve been to a lot of camps Ju Ju was at. Obviously he’s a big-time player. Coach [John] Reid [Rome’s coach] will play anyone non-region. We treat every game the same, though.”

2. What advice do you have for players hoping to be recruited, especially quarterbacks? And how is quarterback recruiting different? “I would say don’t go to every camp out there. Be picky and go to camps you are invited to. I have learned size is very important. Quarterback recruiting is different because it’s such an important part of the program. Coaches put a lot more time in recruiting quarterbacks. There are only four maybe five per team, so the evaluation is very important.”

3. What is your skill set? What do you bring to the table as a high school QB and what would you bring to a college team? “My skill set is I am very accurate, quick, smart, fast, and my release is as quick as anyone out there. I will bring a very strong work ethic and great study habits every single day with a positive attitude.” [Fountain has completed 514 of 725 passes, for 70.9%, in his career.]

4. How is this Rome team different than the others you’ve played on? What’s the story of this team? “This Rome team is a little different than the other three I was on. We have a strong leadership bunch in my senior class. It really shows. Our defense is tough. Very tough. The underclassmen we have are an important part of this team too, though. Vegas Harmon, Toot Stallings, Chance Arthur and Parko Smith are some big-time underclassmen for us, among others. I will say I personally believe we have the best WR group in the state. D.K. Daniel, Nic Hester, Toot Stallings and B.J. Jackson are the starters, but we have six or seven wide receivers who can flat play. Our offensive line is underrated. I’m telling you, they are ready to go, man. Chance and Javarius McDearmont and Joseph Butts are our three running backs, and all three can go.”

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.