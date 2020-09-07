4 Questions with Richmond Hill head coach Matt LeZotte

2. What won the day for you in the game? “The difference-maker in the game was our conditioning. We were able to physically compete at a high level after traveling on un-airconditioned buses 1.5 hours in 100-degree heat with hydration regulations, and our guys did not flinch (referenced earlier). Coach Tony LeZotte, my brother, does a tremendous job in our weight room preparing not just our football players but all of our athletes to compete at a high level for extended spells. Our coaches are purpose-driven in our practice planning on making sure our guys are constantly being pushed with tempo and reps. It makes a difference.”

3. How does this year’s team compare to last year’s? “We lost a handful of starters off of last year’s team. The performance in 2019, both on and off the field, set the stage for our program to be successful this year. Talent will get your tail whooped, but talent with preparation gives you a chance to win some ball games. Our guys have not only played a lot of games, but they understand what it takes commitment-wise in order for us to be successful.”