Playing his last at Masters, Larry Mize finds it ‘surreal’

“That was very special for Sandy to come out and greet me there,” Mize said. “Sandy’s a good friend, a great champion, and to finish off with him is pretty cool.”

Also waiting was former Georgia Bulldog Russell Henley, who lives in Columbus as does Mize. Henley, who also finished his second round in the morning, called him a father figure.

“I just said I loved him,” Henley said. “That was awesome. Forty years, it’s so cool.”

With his local connection and his memorable championship, Mize has been a gallery favorite over the years, allowed to continue play thanks to the tournament’s unique policy of offering lifetime exemptions to all past champions. He last made the cut in 2017.

Playing his last on a Saturday morning, with rain pelting the gallery, was different.

“The fans were great,” said Mize, as his wife Bonnie held an umbrella over him while he spoke with media. “To get a reception like that and weather like this, I didn’t expect that. I didn’t expect that at all.”

As he completed his final round, Mize took a moment to glance at the scoreboard on the third hole, which he had worked for two tournaments as an Augusta teenager. At the 11th hole, site of his famed chip to defeat Greg Norman, his mind stayed in the present. For one thing, the contour of the hole has changed significantly and bears little resemblance to its 1987 look.

“I was just trying to make 4 somehow,” said Mize, who did have a shot from off the green for birdie but bogeyed the hole.

Mize was the lone former Yellow Jacket in the field this year. Former Tech stars such as Stewart Cink and Matt Kuchar were unable to secure invites. Kuchar was 51st in last week’s Official World Golf Ranking, one spot out of an invitation.

“We’ll get them back,” Mize said. “There will be some good players coming out, but definitely need to get some back.”

Mize plans to continue to play on the Champions Tour, though he is hampered by an ailing back. He played six events last year but has yet to play this season. As he looked back, Mize said that winning the Masters had provided him and his family opportunities they wouldn’t have had otherwise.

“I mean, it’s amazing to win the Masters and then to do it in that fashion kind of just enhanced it,” Mize said. “It’s hard to put into words. It’s been a tremendous blessing to have won here. It has changed my life for the better, no doubt.”