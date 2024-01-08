Two more Yellow Jackets intend to transfer

Leftwich began the 2023 season as Tech’s starting left tackle but was quickly replaced by freshman Ethan Mackenny. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound junior from Westlake High School would wind up as Tech’s lowest-graded offensive player, according to Pro Football Focus, after playing 312 snaps. Leftwich did not play the final four games of the season.

A 6-foot-2, 217-pound junior out of Creekside High School, Meiguez played mostly on special teams in 2023.

Leftwich and Meiguez join quarterback Zach Gibson, defensive backs Sirad Bryant, K.J. Wallace, Kenan Johnson and Kenyatta Watson, wide receiver Jullian “Juju” Lewis, linebackers Ashton Heflin and Trenilyas Tatum, offensive linemen Paul Tchio, Tyler Gibson, Elias Cloy and defensive linemen Kyle Kennard, D’Quan Douse, Noah Collins, Ezra Odinjor, Jason Moore, Malcolm Pugh, Etinosa Reuben and Bryston Dixon as players who have decided to depart Tech.