SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Georgia Tech legend Joe Hamilton was not at JMA Wireless Dome Saturday for the Yellow Jackets’ game against Syracuse in his role as the analyst for the team’s radio broadcast.

More notably, the absence went unexplained by Tech’s flagship station, 680 The Fan. Scott McFarlane, 680’s operations director, did not respond to two emails Saturday from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution seeking comment regarding Hamilton’s absence. A Tech spokesperson declined to answer, deferring to the radio station. Hamilton also did not respond to two attempts by the AJC to reach out to him.

Former Tech center Sean Bedford, who served in the analyst role before stepping away from the job following the 2021 season, handled the job Saturday alongside Tech voice Andy Demetra.