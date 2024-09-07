Georgia Tech

No explanation for Joe Hamilton's absence on Georgia Tech radio broadcast

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Georgia Tech legend Joe Hamilton was not at JMA Wireless Dome Saturday for the Yellow Jackets’ game against Syracuse in his role as the analyst for the team’s radio broadcast.

More notably, the absence went unexplained by Tech’s flagship station, 680 The Fan. Scott McFarlane, 680’s operations director, did not respond to two emails Saturday from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution seeking comment regarding Hamilton’s absence. A Tech spokesperson declined to answer, deferring to the radio station. Hamilton also did not respond to two attempts by the AJC to reach out to him.

Former Tech center Sean Bedford, who served in the analyst role before stepping away from the job following the 2021 season, handled the job Saturday alongside Tech voice Andy Demetra.

Saturday was the first time Hamilton has missed a game since taking on the analyst role.

Hamilton has also had a role on 680 as part of its morning show – “The Locker Room” – since 2021.

Arguably the most beloved player in team history, Hamilton played quarterback for the Jackets 1996-99, setting multiple ACC and school passing and total offense records and finishing second in Heisman Trophy balloting in 1999 while winning the Davey O’Brien Award as the nation’s top quarterback He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

Staff writer Chad Bishop contributed to this article.

About the Author

Ken Sugiura

Ken Sugiura is a sports columnist at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Formerly the Georgia Tech beat reporter, Sugiura started at the AJC in 1998 and has covered a variety of beats, mostly within sports.

