Georgia Tech named Ryan Alpert as its next athletic director on Tuesday.
Alpert, 37, will come to Atlanta from Tennessee, where he serves as senior deputy athletics director and chief revenue officer, a position he took in 2021.
“As college athletics continues in a period of rapid transformation, I’m excited about all the Institute has to offer and what we can accomplish together,” Alpert said in an announcement story posted to Tech’s website. “Georgia Tech’s visionary leadership, combined with its world-class academics and commitment to competitive excellence, provides a strong foundation for the future.”
Alpert leads “revenue generation strategies” at Tennessee, according to its athletics website.
Alpert also manages the Neyland Entertainment District, business and finance, capital projects, Tennessee’s Nike contract, data analytics and information technology, according to Tennessee.
“Ryan Alpert is a dynamic, forward-thinking leader who understands what it takes to build a winning culture on a strong financial foundation,” Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera said in the announcement release. “He brings deep operational expertise and a clear passion for student-athlete development. We are thrilled to welcome him to Georgia Tech.”
Alpert replaces J Batt, who left Tech in June to become the athletic director at Michigan State, and Jon Palumbo, who had been serving as the school’s interim athletic director since Batt’s departure.
Palumbo has since followed Batt to MSU.
A native of Columbia, South Carolina, where he graduated from Heathwood Hall Episcopal School, Alpert has held positions in athletic departments at Miami, his alma mater of South Carolina, Memphis, Missouri (twice) and Florida Atlantic. Alpert was reportedly a finalist in recent AD searches at both Houston and Memphis.
Alpert was making an annual salary of $375,000 at Tennessee, according to the University’s payroll database.
He is set to begin his duties at Tech at the end of July.
