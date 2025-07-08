Alpert leads “revenue generation strategies” at Tennessee, according to its athletics website.

Alpert also manages the Neyland Entertainment District, business and finance, capital projects, Tennessee’s Nike contract, data analytics and information technology, according to Tennessee.

“Ryan Alpert is a dynamic, forward-thinking leader who understands what it takes to build a winning culture on a strong financial foundation,” Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera said in the announcement release. “He brings deep operational expertise and a clear passion for student-athlete development. We are thrilled to welcome him to Georgia Tech.”

Alpert replaces J Batt, who left Tech in June to become the athletic director at Michigan State, and Jon Palumbo, who had been serving as the school’s interim athletic director since Batt’s departure.

Palumbo has since followed Batt to MSU.

A native of Columbia, South Carolina, where he graduated from Heathwood Hall Episcopal School, Alpert has held positions in athletic departments at Miami, his alma mater of South Carolina, Memphis, Missouri (twice) and Florida Atlantic. Alpert was reportedly a finalist in recent AD searches at both Houston and Memphis.

Alpert was making an annual salary of $375,000 at Tennessee, according to the University’s payroll database.

He is set to begin his duties at Tech at the end of July.