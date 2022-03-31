Sean Bedford steps down as analyst for Georgia Tech radio broadcasts

Georgia Tech football radio analyst Sean Bedford, whose calls of Yellow Jackets games were marked with insight and candor, has decided to step back from his role. Bedford, a former Tech All-ACC center, provided color for Jackets games starting in the 2015 season.
Bedford made the announcement Thursday from his Twitter account, saying that “I’m hanging up my headset to spend fall Saturdays with my family and focus on my day job.”
Bedford, married with two young boys, is a general counsel with Masten Space Systems, a rocketry/spacecraft company. Bedford, who started on Tech’s 2009 ACC championship team, has been hailed as a quintessential Tech success story, a player who arrived to campus as a walk-on but earned his spot in the lineup and ultimately graduating with a degree in aerospace engineering before earning a law degree from Florida.
He joined the Tech broadcast team in 2013, first serving as a sideline reporter before he was elevated to the game analyst role after Roddy Jones’ departure for Raycom (he has since become an analyst with ESPN and ACC Network), first working with then-Tech voice Brandon Gaudin and then Andy Demetra. His calls of games and plays showed his preparation and keen eye for understanding plays as they unfolded, as well as a self-deprecating humor and a heart for offensive linemen. While his love for his alma mater was unabashed in expressions of admiration for legions of Jackets players, it did not prevent him from being honest in his assessment of poor play or coaching decisions that he questioned.
In a string of tweets, Bedford thanked a series of colleagues and current and former Tech staff, notably former coach Paul Johnson and coach Geoff Collins. He called it “my honor” to serve as Tech’s radio analyst and also that “there’s no shortage of (Tech football) alumni who deserve to be heard. I’m looking forward to this upcoming season and tuning in to hear what’s next.”
The search for Bedford’s successor will be conducted by the Tech athletic department in collaboration with Legends, the sports marketing company that holds Tech’s multimedia rights.
