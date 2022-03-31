Sean Bedford steps down as analyst for Georgia Tech radio broadcasts

He joined the Tech broadcast team in 2013, first serving as a sideline reporter before he was elevated to the game analyst role after Roddy Jones’ departure for Raycom (he has since become an analyst with ESPN and ACC Network), first working with then-Tech voice Brandon Gaudin and then Andy Demetra. His calls of games and plays showed his preparation and keen eye for understanding plays as they unfolded, as well as a self-deprecating humor and a heart for offensive linemen. While his love for his alma mater was unabashed in expressions of admiration for legions of Jackets players, it did not prevent him from being honest in his assessment of poor play or coaching decisions that he questioned.

In a string of tweets, Bedford thanked a series of colleagues and current and former Tech staff, notably former coach Paul Johnson and coach Geoff Collins. He called it “my honor” to serve as Tech’s radio analyst and also that “there’s no shortage of (Tech football) alumni who deserve to be heard. I’m looking forward to this upcoming season and tuning in to hear what’s next.”