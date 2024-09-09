David Dickey, president of the Dickey Broadcasting Company, confirmed Monday with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that former Georgia Tech quarterback Joe Hamilton will no longer be part of Tech football’s live radio broadcasts this season.

“Joe Hamilton is no longer an employee of Dickey Broadcasting Company, and as such, will no longer be heard on (680) The Fan, and/or Georgia Tech radio broadcasts,” Dickey wrote in an email to the AJC. “Our company made the decision to move in a different direction. We all love and respect Joe and wish him nothing but the best in the future.”

Hamilton was not at JMA Wireless Dome Saturday for the Yellow Jackets’ loss at Syracuse in his role as the analyst for the team’s radio broadcast. A Tech spokesperson declined to comment on Hamilton’s absence, deferring to the radio station.