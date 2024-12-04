Below is an updated list of signees as they become officially announced by Tech:

Andre Fuller (DL; Grayson): A 6-foot-2, 225-pound pass rusher, Fuller is considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite. Fuller has 54 tackles (27 for a loss), 26 quarterback hurries, 11 sacks and has forced a fumble this season.

Elgin Sessions (S; Dutch Fork; Irmo, S.C.): A 5-foot-11, 175-pound safety, Sessions is considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite. He has 35 tackles (one for a loss), two interceptions, a fumble recovery and 13 passes defended this season at Dutch Fork High.

Derry Norris (DL; Spruce Creek; Port Orange, Fla.): A 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive lineman, Norris is considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite. Norris had 102 tackles (17 for a loss) and 9.5 sacks for Spruce Creek High this season.

Xavier Canales (OL; Douglass): Canales is a 6-foot-4, 265-pound offensive tackle and a three-star recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite. He was part of a DHS offense this season that rushed for 145.1 yards per game and totaled 222.4 yards of offense per game.

Kevin Roche (TE; Darien; Darien, Conn.): Roche is a 6-foot-8, 240-pound tight end and considered a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite. Roche had 31 catches for 528 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Kevin Peay (OL; Lancaster; Lancaster, S.C.): Peay is a 6-foot-3, 310-pound interior offensive lineman. He’s considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Jayden Barr (S, Eastside): A 6-foot, 200-pound safety, Barr is a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite. He finished his senior season 941 yards rushing on 112 carries and scored 23 times. He also has 12 catches for 269 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Barr made 52 tackles (four for a loss) and two interceptions.

Tae Harris (S; Cedartown): Previously committed to Georgia and then Clemson, Harris is four-star recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite, and a top-10 prospect in the state of Georgia in the 2025 class. Harris had 70 tackles — four for a loss — this season for Cedartown and also forced a fumble and recovered a fumble. At running back, Harris totaled 1,018 yards on 76 carries and scored 15 times to go with eight catches for 262 yards and three scores.

Dalen Penson (CB; Sandy Creek): Penson is 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds and was recruited as a defensive back. He is a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite. He had 23 receptions for 487 yards and nine touchdowns. Penson was Sandy Creek’s punter as well and had 19 kicks for 714 yards.

JP Powell (RB; Miller County): A 5-foot-11, 165-pound running back, Powell had 1,052 yards on 104 carries (a 10.1 yards per carry average) and 12 touchdowns this past season. Considered a three-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, Powell also had 17 catches for 295 yards and five scores as well as 10 completions for 277 yards and five touchdowns. On defense, Powell had 27 tackles (one for a loss), three fumble recoveries and an interception.

Jimmy Bryson (OL; Baylor; Chattanooga, Tenn.): Bryson is a 6-foot-4, 285-pound offensive lineman. He’s considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite.