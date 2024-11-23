National top-three safety flips from Clemson to Georgia Tech

In September, Harris posted to X, “my recruitment is 100% closed.” Harris also committed to Georgia in June 2023.

Harris, who planned to be on the Clemson track and field team as well, had 70 tackles — four for a loss — this season for CHS and also forced a fumble and recovered a fumble. Cedartown also put Harris at running back, where he totaled 1,018 yards on 76 carries and scored 15 times to go along with eight catches for 262 yards and three scores. Harris was named to the Mr. Georgia Football watch list in October.

Harris was the state runner-up in 2024 in the 200-meter championship with a time of 21.21 and a region champion in the 100m with a time of 10.6.

Tech now has 22 commitments toward the 2025 class, and Harris is the second-highest rated prospect in that group. Tech’s class is ranked 17th nationally and third in the ACC.

Harris joins quarterback Grady Adamson (Edmond, Okla.), offensive lineman Damola Ajidahun (Duluth), Jimmy Bryson (Chattanooga), Xavier Canales (Douglass), Justin Hasenhuetl (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee), Kevin Peay (Lancaster, South Carolina) and Josh Petty (Fellowship Christian School), defensive backs Jayden Barr (Eastside), Fenix Felton (Eagles Landing Christian) and Dalen Penson (Sandy Creek), defensive linemen Blake Belin (New York, New York), Carrington Coombs (Hebron Christian), Andre Fuller (Grayson), Christian Garrett (Prince Avenue Christian) and Derry Norris (Port Orange, Florida), wide receivers Jamauri Brice (Cartersville) and Cal Faulkner (Lumpkin County), running backs Isaiah Groves (Cross Plains, Tenn.) and JP Powell (Miller County) and tight ends Kevin Roche (Darien, Conn.) and Connor Roush (Wesleyan).