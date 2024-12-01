Georgia Tech
Warner Robins OL flips from FSU to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech fans react at the end of the fourth quarter during an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Thursday, November 21, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 30-29 over North Carolina State. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Georgia Tech’s run of strong recruiting continued Sunday when an in-state lineman switched allegiances between ACC rivals.

Peyton Joseph, a 6-foot-3, 310-pound senior at Houston County High School, announced via X, formerly Twitter, that he plans to play for the Yellow Jackets in 2025. Joseph had been previously committed to Florida State since July 4.

Considered a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, Joseph reportedly has nearly 30 scholarship offers. He is considered one of the top 40 players in the state and one of the 20 best interior offensive linemen in the nation.

Tech now has 25 high school seniors committed to the program before recruits can officially sign scholarship papers Wednesday. Tech’s 2025 recruiting class is now ranked 17th nationally and second in the ACC behind Miami.

Joseph joins quarterback Grady Adamson (Edmond, Oklahoma), offensive linemen Damola Ajidahun (Duluth), Jimmy Bryson (Chattanooga, Tennessee), Xavier Canales (Douglass), Justin Hasenhuetl (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee), Kevin Peay (Lancaster, South Carolina) and Josh Petty (Fellowship Christian School), defensive backs Tae Harris (Cedartown), Elgin Sessions (Dutch Fork, South Carolina), Jayden Barr (Eastside), Fenix Felton (Eagles Landing Christian) and Dalen Penson (Sandy Creek), defensive linemen Blake Belin (New York), Carrington Coombs (Hebron Christian), Andre Fuller (Grayson), Christian Garrett (Prince Avenue Christian) and Derry Norris (Port Orange, Florida), wide receivers Jordan Allen (Buford), Jamauri Brice (Cartersville) and Cal Faulkner (Lumpkin County), running backs Isaiah Groves (Cross Plains, Tennessee) and JP Powell (Miller County) and tight ends Kevin Roche (Darien, Connecticut) and Connor Roush (Wesleyan).

