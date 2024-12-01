Warner Robins OL flips from FSU to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech’s run of strong recruiting continued Sunday when an in-state lineman switched allegiances between ACC rivals.

Peyton Joseph, a 6-foot-3, 310-pound senior at Houston County High School, announced via X, formerly Twitter, that he plans to play for the Yellow Jackets in 2025. Joseph had been previously committed to Florida State since July 4.

Considered a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, Joseph reportedly has nearly 30 scholarship offers. He is considered one of the top 40 players in the state and one of the 20 best interior offensive linemen in the nation.