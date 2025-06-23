Having earned All-American honors in three of his four years, Albertson is one of only five players to win the individual ACC championship twice (2013, 2015) and one of six to make the all-ACC golf team all four years. Albertson was a third-team All-American in 2013 and an honorable-mention selection in 2012 and 2015. He won three tournaments in his career, the two ACC titles and the 2015 Robert Kepler Intercollegiate.

Culpepper served as Tech’s first varsity women’s basketball coach (1974-80) and compiled 70 wins, including records of 19-8 (1976-77), 23-4 (1977-78), and 18-8 (1978-79). The Jackets’ .852 winning percentage in 1977-78 remains a Tech women’s basketball single-season record, and the 23 wins are tied for the third-most in single-season program history.

In addition to being the first coach in Tech women’s basketball history, he also helped start the Jackets’ volleyball, tennis and softball programs. He also served as the first full-time director of intramural activities during his 12 years.

Named an NCBWA All-America second-team selection and a third-team All-American by Baseball America, ABCA/Rawlings and Collegiate Baseball in 2013, Evans was a first-team All-ACC honoree and a national finalist for the 2013 Johnny Bench Award, given to the nation’s top catcher. A 2013 Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist, Evans led the team in hitting (.361) and RBIs (66) his junior season.

Named an All-American by five organizations as a senior in 2014, Mason started 39 consecutive games at right guard to close his collegiate career. He played in 52 games with 40 starts in all and helped lead Tech to two ACC Coastal Division championships, four bowl berths and two bowl victories during his career.

One of Tech’s most decorated hurdlers, Person earned All-American honors twice in the high hurdles (2004 outdoor 110m high hurdles, 2005 indoor 60m high hurdles) and won four ACC championships. He earned all-ACC honors five times in his career and still holds the Tech record in the 60-meter high hurdles (7.76 seconds in 2004).

After arriving as one of the nation’s top junior golfers, Schniederjans earned first-team All-American honors twice (in 2014 and 2015) and third-team honors in 2013 by the Golf Coaches Association of America. He earned All-ACC honors three times and was named ACC Player of the Year in 2014 and 2015.

The top doubles player in Tech men’s tennis history, Spir holds the Tech record for doubles victories with 103. Along the way, the native of Spain was named an All-American by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association three times (2011, 2012, 2013) and made the All-ACC team three times in four years.

Weibring was an integral part of two ACC championship teams in 2001 and 2002, finishing 12th and second individually. He was named a third-team All-American and made the All-ACC team as a senior in 2002 and earned honorable-mention All-American recognition in 2001.